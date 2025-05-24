$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2254 views

Zelenskyy, Budanov, the SBU showed touching photos and videos of the return of Ukrainian defenders during the second day of the exchange with the Russian Federation in the "1000 for 1000" format. Videos of meetings between soldiers and their relatives.

The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the Security Service of Ukraine and others shared new touching photos and videos of the return of Ukrainian defenders during the second day of the exchange with the Russian Federation in the format of "1000 for 1000", UNN writes.

Details

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, showed several touching moments of the return home of another group of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The corresponding video appeared on Budanov's Telegram page.

"The great exchange continues. Today we welcome another 307 of our Defenders on their native land. I am happy for those who have waited for their relatives. We continue to work - until the return of every Ukrainian", the statement reads.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also shared a touching video of the return of Ukrainian prisoners from Russian captivity.

"The long road home. Through the cold of captivity, the silence of waiting and through the pain that did not kill the faith. And today - they are home. On their native land. Where they were waiting", - Lubinets wrote.

A video with impressive footage was also published by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It captures how exhausted and emaciated, but unbreakable soldiers shout "Glory to Ukraine!" and rejoice at the first minutes of freedom.

"At home," the president wrote briefly.

The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, published touching moments of a soldier's meeting with his family after captivity on his Telegram page.

"Dmytro was in captivity for 17 months. Now he has finally met his son Timur. This is happiness. We continue to work to return everyone from captivity," Yermak wrote.

The SBU also reacted to today's exchange of prisoners.

"Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other authorized structures that carried out the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the SBU said.

Let us remind you

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak hinted at "important news" today, without specifying what it was about. He made such a statement against the background of expectations of the continuation of the large exchange with the Russian Federation, the first stage of which took place the day before.

"Everyone is working now to make sure there is important news today," wrote Yermak, Head of the Office of the President.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
