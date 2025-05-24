Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 9444 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 34184 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 30962 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 100059 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 97870 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70850 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80813 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68885 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53492 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52490 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 20393 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 17354 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 17904 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 10638 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 10130 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 34184 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 100059 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 182397 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276050 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 356527 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16057 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17022 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 22754 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29894 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 32203 views
Actual

The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

On May 25, Ukraine is expected to experience brief rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s in many regions. Level I hazard alert has been declared.

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

Tomorrow, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings. The air temperature will fluctuate within +11…+22 °С, significant rains are possible in some regions. Forecasters also warn of hail and squalls in some areas, UNN writes with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Weather in Ukraine on May 25

In the northern, most central, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions, short-term rains (thunderstorms in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas, significant rains in places); in the rest of the territory without precipitation

- the message says.

Wind is predominantly southeast, 7-12 m/s, on the Left Bank in the afternoon in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Air temperature:

  • in the western regions at night +4…+9 °С, during the day +11…16 °С;
    • in the rest of the territory at night +12…+17 °С, during the day +23…+28° (in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions +17…+22 °С).

      Forecasters warn

      Ukrhydrometcenter warns of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine. On May 25, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions during the day. Forecasters warn of hazard level I, yellow.

      "Weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and transport traffic," the message says.

      Addition

      Synoptic Natalia Ptukha predicts a warm summer of 2025 with temperatures above normal by 1.5-2.5°C and uneven distribution of precipitation. The south will be the warmest.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      Weather and environment
      Khmelnytskyi Oblast
      Rivne Oblast
      Vinnytsia Oblast
      Mykolaiv Oblast
      Zhytomyr Oblast
      Kyiv Oblast
      Cherkasy Oblast
      Kirovohrad Oblast
      Odesa Oblast
      Ukraine
      Facebook
      Brent
      $64.89
      Bitcoin
      $108,962.70
      S&P 500
      $5,819.27
      Tesla
      $341.00
      Газ TTF
      $36.45
      Золото
      $3,360.50
      Ethereum
      $2,558.27