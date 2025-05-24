Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

Tomorrow, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings. The air temperature will fluctuate within +11…+22 °С, significant rains are possible in some regions. Forecasters also warn of hail and squalls in some areas, UNN writes with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Weather in Ukraine on May 25

In the northern, most central, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions, short-term rains (thunderstorms in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas, significant rains in places); in the rest of the territory without precipitation - the message says.

Wind is predominantly southeast, 7-12 m/s, on the Left Bank in the afternoon in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Air temperature:

in the western regions at night +4…+9 °С, during the day +11…16 °С;

in the rest of the territory at night +12…+17 °С, during the day +23…+28° (in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions +17…+22 °С).

Forecasters warn

Ukrhydrometcenter warns of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine. On May 25, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions during the day. Forecasters warn of hazard level I, yellow.

"Weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and transport traffic," the message says.

Addition

Synoptic Natalia Ptukha predicts a warm summer of 2025 with temperatures above normal by 1.5-2.5°C and uneven distribution of precipitation. The south will be the warmest.