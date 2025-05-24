$41.500.00
The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied the fake news about the capture of Yunakivka by Russian troops. The situation on the border is under control, the Armed Forces are repelling enemy attacks.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

Pro-Kremlin resources are spreading false information about the alleged capture of the village of Yunakivka in the Sumy region by Russian troops. This information is not true. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Hryhorov, reports UNN.

The enemy continues to wage war not only on the battlefield, but also by spreading false messages about Sumy region through propaganda resources. The situation on the border of the region is under control. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the defense forces are holding the lines and successfully repelling enemy attacks

- said Oleg Hryhorov.

According to the official, the information about the alleged establishment of control by Russian troops over the settlement of Yunakivka, which is being spread today by pro-Kremlin resources, is not true.

As a reminder, the number of enemy shellings of the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities has significantly increased in the Sumy region, and a mandatory evacuation has been announced here, with 633 children still living in the communities, and about 2,300 residents remaining in Bilopillya and Vorozhba.

Russian troops again attacked Velyka Pysarivka with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, a woman was killed, a man was wounded, and residential buildings were damaged.

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW22.05.25, 03:47 • 128497 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
