Sibiga discussed with the Foreign Minister of Iceland the increase of investment in arms production

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54382 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135723 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171876 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164639 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104484 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130212 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41190 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100380 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102618 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164639 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181553 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130212 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151881 views
Sibiga discussed with the Foreign Minister of Iceland the increase of investment in arms production

Sibiga discussed with the Foreign Minister of Iceland the increase of investment in arms production

 • 22033 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with his Icelandic counterpart the expansion of investments in arms production. Iceland has already allocated 2 million euros and will continue to support demining and energy infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with his Icelandic counterpart Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir increasing investment in Ukrainian arms production. Sybiha said this during their joint press conference in Kyiv, reports UNN.

We are proposing to the Icelandic side to increase investments in Ukrainian arms production and we discussed this in detail with the Minister today

- said Sybiha.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Iceland for assistance in the areas of demining, logistics support, training of Ukrainian military personnel and support for the initiative on the operational procurement of weapons.

"We are grateful to Iceland for the recent contribution of over 2 million euros to the production of Ukrainian weapons under the "Danish model"", the minister said.

Gunnarsdóttir stated that Iceland will continue to use its voice to support Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide focused, practical support, for example in the field of demining, in your energy infrastructure and in the defense sector. We really discussed this", Gunnarsdóttir said.

Supplement

In May 2024, Ukraine and Iceland signed a security agreement.

Anna Murashko

Politics
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

