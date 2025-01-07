Sibiga discussed with the Foreign Minister of Iceland the increase of investment in arms production

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with his Icelandic counterpart Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir increasing investment in Ukrainian arms production. Sybiha said this during their joint press conference in Kyiv, reports UNN.

We are proposing to the Icelandic side to increase investments in Ukrainian arms production and we discussed this in detail with the Minister today - said Sybiha.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Iceland for assistance in the areas of demining, logistics support, training of Ukrainian military personnel and support for the initiative on the operational procurement of weapons.

"We are grateful to Iceland for the recent contribution of over 2 million euros to the production of Ukrainian weapons under the "Danish model"", the minister said.

Gunnarsdóttir stated that Iceland will continue to use its voice to support Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide focused, practical support, for example in the field of demining, in your energy infrastructure and in the defense sector. We really discussed this", Gunnarsdóttir said.

Supplement

In May 2024, Ukraine and Iceland signed a security agreement.