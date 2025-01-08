Kim Kardashian stars in a provocative Christmas video with Macaulay Culkin

Kim Kardashian shocked with new photos from the filming of a provocative Christmas video. One of the photos caused the most outrage - Kim Kardashian is sitting in a minimalist Christmas scene, wearing a beige bralette that emphasizes her deep cleavage.

Kim posted a photo on Instagram, reports UNN.

Kim Kardashian continues to attract attention with her provocative music video for the song "Santa Baby". In the photos from the video shoot, Kim crawls on the dirt floor of an old house, which some viewers compared to a "house for drug addicts.

Macaulay Culkin, who appears at the end of the video, was also spotted on the set.

Kim changed her look by replacing her black hair with a platinum shoulder-length blonde. She added color to the modest outfit by wearing a short blue cardigan, which she took off her shoulders to show off her slender figure.

Kim complemented the bralet with beige leggings that emphasize her shape and light pink leggings in the style of the 1980s. She also wore white low-heeled shoes. In one of her captions, Kim made a reference to a phrase from the movie Home Alone by Macaulay Culkin, writing:

"BTS, you dirty bastards!"

The shocking clip, inspired by the work of David Lynch and low-budget horror, was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Daniels, who were discussing footage with Kim in the kitchen of the house. They sat on a stained carpet next to a small Christmas tree, looking at their phones.

One of Kim's Instagram Stories photos shows her only from behind as she crawls on a floor covered with straw, and the video also features actors playing Joseph and the Virgin Mary.

In the video, Kim crawls through a pile of bills, which drew criticism from fans who compared the shooting to a drug room. In the old-fashioned kitchen, Kim posed by the door next to men in businessmen's suits talking on the phone.

The clip was processed with old video effects, giving the impression that it was found on a VHS tape that hadn't been watched in decades. At the end, Macaulay Culkin appears in a Santa suit, filming everything with a Sony camera.

Although he wears a traditional red suit, he does not look like Santa. He has no hat or beard.

The video caused outrage among many fans, who considered it "demonic" and "disturbing.

One user wrote:

This is disturbing. And she claims to be a Christian. That's absurd

Others called the video a "nightmare" and were outraged that the money spent on its creation could have been put to good use.

However, some viewers believe that Kim could have tried to critically reflect on the commercialization of Christmas, as she has spoken openly about her Christian faith on more than one occasion.

Kim Kardashian caused a heated discussion because of a photo shoot in her underwear with a rosary.