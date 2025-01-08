Daniel Craig to receive prestigious award for outstanding achievements in cinema

Actor Daniel Craig will receive the main award from the leading film critics of Great Britain - the Dilys Powell Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, according to UNN.

Details

The actor, who is known for his role as James Bond, will receive the award at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London. The nominees include Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and Sean Baker's Anora.

"This is a huge honor and I'm incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics Circle," said Daniel Craig upon receiving the news of the award.

"As critics, we were already fans of Daniel Craig for his adventurous roles even before he became James Bond. We honored him for his roles in Mother (2003) and Eternal Love (2004), and then, of course, we enjoyed his unrivaled performance as 007. Over the decades, he has consistently made bold choices and pushed the boundaries that often limit other stars. We adore the Knives in the Sky movies and this year we nominated him in the Queer category. We look forward to celebrating his career at our ceremony," said Rich Kline, chairman of the Film Club's film criticism section.

Last year, London critics awarded the Dilys Powell Prize to Geoffrey Wright. Other recent winners include Michelle Yeoh, Sandy Powell, Sally Potter, Pedro Almodovar, and Kate Winslet.

Recall

Actor Tom Cruise received the highest civilian award from the U.S. Navy for promoting military service. His Top Gun movies have significantly increased the number of volunteers in the Navy.