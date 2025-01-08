Daniel Craig to receive prestigious award for outstanding achievements in cinema

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93444 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129484 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128164 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91967 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101038 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145611 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180384 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129484 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142575 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134227 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151434 views
Daniel Craig to receive prestigious award for outstanding achievements in cinema

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 148176 views

James Bond star Daniel Craig will be awarded the Dilys Powell Prize at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. The award ceremony will take place on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London.

Actor Daniel Craig will receive the main award from the leading film critics of Great Britain - the Dilys Powell Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, according to UNN.

Details

The actor, who is known for his role as James Bond, will receive the award at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London. The nominees include Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and Sean Baker's Anora.

"This is a huge honor and I'm incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics Circle," said Daniel Craig upon receiving the news of the award.

"As critics, we were already fans of Daniel Craig for his adventurous roles even before he became James Bond. We honored him for his roles in Mother (2003) and Eternal Love (2004), and then, of course, we enjoyed his unrivaled performance as 007. Over the decades, he has consistently made bold choices and pushed the boundaries that often limit other stars. We adore the Knives in the Sky movies and this year we nominated him in the Queer category. We look forward to celebrating his career at our ceremony," said Rich Kline, chairman of the Film Club's film criticism section.

Last year, London critics awarded the Dilys Powell Prize to Geoffrey Wright. Other recent winners include Michelle Yeoh, Sandy Powell, Sally Potter, Pedro Almodovar, and Kate Winslet.

Recall 

Actor Tom Cruise received the highest civilian award from the U.S. Navy for promoting military service. His Top Gun movies have significantly increased the number of volunteers in the Navy.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureUNN Lite
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
londonLondon

