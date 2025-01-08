Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu. He said that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Today I had several international conversations. Moldova - Maia Sandu. Of course, the most important thing is to help Moldova get through a difficult period of energy challenges, to prevent Moscow from stirring up social tensions. The whole current energy situation in Moldova, and in particular on the left bank of the Dniester, is Russia's attempt to manipulate energy resources against the authorities in Moldova. We are ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is very important to maintain stability and give all people in Moldova the conditions to live in peace and work for their country, to overcome poverty and to move together to the European Union.

Also, Zelensky spoke today with the Emir of Qatar.

"I thanked him for supporting our humanitarian efforts, for participating in the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula - in particular, the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia - and the exchange of prisoners. We must release all our people. Of course, we also talked about the current global situation - we exchanged views on possible changes. And I have just spoken with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

After Russian gas transit through Ukraine was cut off, Transnistria was left without supplies, and Moldova switched to alternative energy sources. The Right Bank receives 52% of its electricity from Romania, 45% from local sources.

