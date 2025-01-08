Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149853 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128746 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136280 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165159 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104512 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132095 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131009 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45474 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100986 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103219 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149854 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172543 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192856 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182035 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143341 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134921 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152077 views
Actual
Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40475 views

President of Ukraine had a conversation with Maia Sandu on energy challenges in Moldova. Ukraine is ready to provide assistance with coal to overcome the energy crisis and counter Russian pressure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu. He said that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Today I had several international conversations. Moldova - Maia Sandu. Of course, the most important thing is to help Moldova get through a difficult period of energy challenges, to prevent Moscow from stirring up social tensions. The whole current energy situation in Moldova, and in particular on the left bank of the Dniester, is Russia's attempt to manipulate energy resources against the authorities in Moldova. We are ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is very important to maintain stability and give all people in Moldova the conditions to live in peace and work for their country, to overcome poverty and to move together to the European Union.

Also, Zelensky spoke today with the Emir of Qatar.

"I thanked him for supporting our humanitarian efforts, for participating in the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula - in particular, the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia - and the exchange of prisoners. We must release all our people. Of course, we also talked about the current global situation - we exchanged views on possible changes. And I have just spoken with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

After Russian gas transit through Ukraine was cut off, Transnistria was left without supplies, and Moldova switched to alternative energy sources. The Right Bank receives 52% of its electricity from Romania, 45% from local sources.

Ukraine will help Moldova with electricity: details of the new agreement with Energocom02.01.25, 00:16 • 52488 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
european-unionEuropean Union
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
katarQatar
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising