Ukraine will help Moldova with electricity: details of the new agreement with Energocom

On January 2, Ukraine will provide Moldova with electricity to cover the deficit. This is reported by NewsMaker, UNN reports.

Details

Moldova's state-owned Energocom says it has purchased the necessary electricity to cover the January 2 deficit from Ukraine.

The company noted that due to restrictions on the border of Moldova and Romania, where the capacity is 315 MW out of the required 650-800 MW, part of the capacity is reserved at daily auctions using resources that remain unused on other Romanian borders.

Thanks to this strategy, Energocom managed to reserve the necessary amount of capacity. Additionally, the company has signed an agreement with Ukraine's Energoatom to supply energy at night, when Ukraine can export excess electricity.

Recall

On January 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., Ukraine officially stopped transporting Russian gas through its gas transportation system.

