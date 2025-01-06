“Emilia Perez” and ‘Brutalist’ triumph at the Golden Globes 2025

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller about a Mexican drug lord who starts a new life as a woman was the main winner of the evening.

In addition, the BBC writes about the triumphant return to the Golden Globes of Demi Moore, who won Best Actress for her role in a body horror film; as well as Best Drama Film - it was The Brutalist by American director Brady Corbet, UNN reports.

Details

‘Emilia Perez’ wins the Golden Globe for best foreign film.

Jacques Audiard's film is in Spanish, but was nominated by France. The musical drama is about a Mexican drug lord who dreams of a sex change.

Also ‘Emilia Perez’ is noted in the category of comedy/musical. In general, the picture of Jacques Audiard was nominated in ten categories. For her role in the film, American actress Zoe Saldanha was named Best Supporting Actress.

The media also celebrate the return of Demi Moore, as the American actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical. She starred in the movie Substance, directed by Coralie Farja.

Receiving the award, the 62-year-old actress gave an impassioned speech in which she told the audience that before she was cast in Substance, she was "at a low point" in her career.

The movie "The Brutalist" by American director Brady Corbett won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama. The main role in the three-and-a-half hour epic was played by 51-year-old Adrien Brody, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor.

Among other honors:

Sebastian Stan won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical: The 42-year-old American actor of Romanian descent impressed with his role in the black comedy The Other Man.

Winners in the most important film categories:

Best Drama - The Brutalist

Best Comedy/Musical - "Emilia Perez"

Best Non-English Language Film - France "Emilia Perez"

Cinematic and box office achievements - "Wicked"

Best Director - Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

Best Actor in a Drama Film - Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best Actress in a Drama Film - Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical - Sebastian Stan "The Other Man"

Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical - Demi Moore for The Substance

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin "Real Pain"

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

The best music for the movie is Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' "Challengers".

Recall

Three Ukrainian films were included in the Oscar 2025 longlist. Among them are La Palisade, The Porcelain War, and Peaceful People.

Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer won the Oscar for Best Picture and six other awards, including Best Director, Best Music, Best Editing, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear