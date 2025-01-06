“Emilia Perez” and ‘Brutalist’ triumph at the Golden Globes 2025

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44074 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126465 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134136 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133533 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110470 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163449 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93998 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128291 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92594 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101131 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163449 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180458 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128291 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151466 views
Actual
“Emilia Perez” and ‘Brutalist’ triumph at the Golden Globes 2025

“Emilia Perez” and ‘Brutalist’ triumph at the Golden Globes 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129581 views

The musical drama Emilia Perez won awards in several categories, including Best Foreign Film. “The Brutalist was recognized as the best drama film, and Demi Moore won the prize for best actress.

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller about a Mexican drug lord who starts a new life as a woman was the main winner of the evening.

In addition, the BBC writes about the triumphant return to the Golden Globes of Demi Moore, who won Best Actress for her role in a body horror film; as well as Best Drama Film - it was The Brutalist by American director Brady Corbet, UNN reports.

Details

‘Emilia Perez’ wins the Golden Globe for best foreign film.

Jacques Audiard's film is in Spanish, but was nominated by France. The musical drama is about a Mexican drug lord who dreams of a sex change.

Also ‘Emilia Perez’ is noted in the category of comedy/musical. In general, the picture of Jacques Audiard was nominated in ten categories. For her role in the film, American actress Zoe Saldanha was named Best Supporting Actress.

Image

The media also celebrate the return of Demi Moore, as the American actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical. She starred in the movie Substance, directed by Coralie Farja.

Receiving the award, the 62-year-old actress gave an impassioned speech in which she told the audience that before she was cast in Substance, she was "at a low point" in her career.

Image

The movie "The Brutalist" by American director Brady Corbett won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama. The main role in the three-and-a-half hour epic was played by 51-year-old Adrien Brody, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor. 

Among other honors:

Sebastian Stan won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical: The 42-year-old American actor of Romanian descent impressed with his role in the black comedy The Other Man.

Winners in the most important film categories:

Best Drama - The Brutalist

Best Comedy/Musical - "Emilia Perez"

Best Non-English Language Film - France "Emilia Perez"

Cinematic and box office achievements - "Wicked"

Best Director - Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

Best Actor in a Drama Film - Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best Actress in a Drama Film - Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical - Sebastian Stan "The Other Man"

Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical - Demi Moore for The Substance

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin "Real Pain"

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

The best music for the movie is Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' "Challengers".

Image

Recall

Three Ukrainian films were included in the Oscar 2025 longlist. Among them are La Palisade, The Porcelain War, and Peaceful People.

Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer won the Oscar for Best Picture and six other awards, including Best Director, Best Music, Best Editing, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear25.02.24, 14:43 • 28338 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising