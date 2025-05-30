The SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court Yemelyanov when he was leaving the court: details

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12664 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 38025 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 56025 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54575 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86704 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89281 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 56005 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32656 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29921 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153691 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 44768 views

The Head of the Commission for the Selection of the BEB Director, Laura Ștefan, Refuses to Publish Evaluation Criteria, NABU Detective Skomarov Takes First Place – Document

May 30, 09:14 AM • 57489 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 78739 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 66831 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 45527 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46635 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 68024 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 79922 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86704 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 89281 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 22173 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 64024 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 54052 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 129471 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 121186 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

The SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court Yemelyanov when he was leaving the court: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

Artur Yemelyanov was detained after a court decision to change the measure of restraint. He is suspected of encroaching on the economic security of Ukraine.

The SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court Yemelyanov when he was leaving the court: details

The State Bureau of Investigation detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court, Artur Yemelyanov, after the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to change his preventive measure from detention to personal recognizance. This was reported to the UNN journalist by sources.

Details

The interlocutor confirmed that Yemelyanov was detained after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv decided to change the preventive measure from detention to personal recognizance.

According to media reports, he was detained in connection with the suspicion of encroaching on the economic security of Ukraine in the interests of the enemy.

Addition

Earlier, the SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court of Ukraine - Artur Yemelyanov - for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was a member of a group that issued "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes for bribes.

On December 3, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the lawyer and former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court, Artur Yemelyanov, in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without the right to bail.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$62.60
Bitcoin
$104,167.40
S&P 500
$5,869.66
Tesla
$348.20
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,315.56
Ethereum
$2,552.16