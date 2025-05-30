The SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court Yemelyanov when he was leaving the court: details

The State Bureau of Investigation detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court, Artur Yemelyanov, after the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to change his preventive measure from detention to personal recognizance. This was reported to the UNN journalist by sources.

Details

The interlocutor confirmed that Yemelyanov was detained after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv decided to change the preventive measure from detention to personal recognizance.

According to media reports, he was detained in connection with the suspicion of encroaching on the economic security of Ukraine in the interests of the enemy.

Addition

Earlier, the SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court of Ukraine - Artur Yemelyanov - for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was a member of a group that issued "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes for bribes.

On December 3, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the lawyer and former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court, Artur Yemelyanov, in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without the right to bail.