At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29191 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 106639 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68497 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 270519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230934 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190347 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230211 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251397 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157387 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372105 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 41544 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 106520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 270379 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211518 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230840 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19485 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27683 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27666 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 66729 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 73899 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28379 views

Director Mati Diop's documentary "Dahomey," about the restitution of looted art treasures in Benin, won the Golden Bear Award at the Berlinale.

At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear

The film directed by Mati Diop denounces the looting of African works of art by former colonial powers. The key image of the film is a woman with Senegalese roots who accompanies the 26 statues on their journey from France to their country of origin. The main award went to a film that delved into post-colonial issues, while the jury, chaired by Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o, stayed true to the festival's political tradition.

This is reported by Le Temps, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, reports UNN with reference to the official website Berlinale.

Details

The Berlinale's top prize, the Golden Bear, went to the documentary "Dahomey" directed by French-born filmmaker Mati Diop.

Karina talks about the restitution of art treasures looted in 1892 from the West African country of Benin, formerly Dahomey.

In the movie "Dahomey," a 41-year-old with Senegalese roots accompanies 26 statues on their journey from France to their country of origin. In total, some 7,000 works of art were stolen some 130 years ago and are still in France.

Restitution is justice

- said Mati Diop while receiving the Golden Bear.

As a French-Senegalese filmmaker of African descent, I decided to become one of those who refuse to forget, who refuse to use amnesia as a method of

- She added.

Supplement

The daughter of Senegalese musician Wassis Diop and an artistic mother, Mati Diop was born and raised in Paris and has already won the Grand Jury Prize for her film "Atlantique" at Cannes 2019.

Mathie Diop has added her name to the young guard of French female directors who have won major prizes in recent years: Julia Ducournau (Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2021), Audrey Couch (Golden Lion at Venice the same year), Alice Diop (two prizes at Venice in 2022), Justine Triet, who has been recognized at the César Awards after winning the Palme d'Or last year and who is up for an Oscar.

Recall

The documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" won the BAFTA award for best documentary.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02