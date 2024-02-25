At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear

The film directed by Mati Diop denounces the looting of African works of art by former colonial powers. The key image of the film is a woman with Senegalese roots who accompanies the 26 statues on their journey from France to their country of origin. The main award went to a film that delved into post-colonial issues, while the jury, chaired by Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o, stayed true to the festival's political tradition.

This is reported by Le Temps, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The Berlinale's top prize, the Golden Bear, went to the documentary "Dahomey" directed by French-born filmmaker Mati Diop.

Karina talks about the restitution of art treasures looted in 1892 from the West African country of Benin, formerly Dahomey.

In the movie "Dahomey," a 41-year-old with Senegalese roots accompanies 26 statues on their journey from France to their country of origin. In total, some 7,000 works of art were stolen some 130 years ago and are still in France.

Restitution is justice - said Mati Diop while receiving the Golden Bear.

As a French-Senegalese filmmaker of African descent, I decided to become one of those who refuse to forget, who refuse to use amnesia as a method of - She added.

The daughter of Senegalese musician Wassis Diop and an artistic mother, Mati Diop was born and raised in Paris and has already won the Grand Jury Prize for her film "Atlantique" at Cannes 2019.

Mathie Diop has added her name to the young guard of French female directors who have won major prizes in recent years: Julia Ducournau (Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2021), Audrey Couch (Golden Lion at Venice the same year), Alice Diop (two prizes at Venice in 2022), Justine Triet, who has been recognized at the César Awards after winning the Palme d'Or last year and who is up for an Oscar.

