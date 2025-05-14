$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10263 views

04:00 PM • 80263 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44982 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92367 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52114 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45881 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98584 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56136 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4178 views

The head of the CCD, Kovalenko, stated that the collapse of Russia will occur not because of the West, but because of the actions of Putin and his entourage. They laid an economic mine that will lead to a parade of independence of the republics.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko commented on the statement of the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (FIS of the Russian Federation) Serhiy Naryshkin about the threat of the collapse of Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his post on Telegram, Kovalenko called Naryshkin "a very bad head of the FIS of the Russian Federation."

Because the future collapse of Russia will not be because "someone in the West wants to dismantle it", as he says. But because of such Naryshkins, Patrushevs, Shoigus, Gerasimovs and Putins, who laid an economic and social mine under Russia. And it will explode with a parade of national minority movements with their further desire for independence of the republics and the search for allies in Central Asia, Europe, China and beyond

- wrote the head of the CCD.

He predicted that this would happen as soon as Putin "finally finishes off the power apparatus that provides repressive control with the war."

"It's years, but at this rate, I can still see it all," Kovalenko added.

Context

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Serhiy Naryshkin, stated that in the event of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the "union state", damage will be caused, "of course, to the entire NATO bloc".

"Classic Russian disinformation": Duda responded to Naryshkin's threats to Poland and the Baltic countries15.04.25, 22:55 • 4246 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
NATO
Europe
China
