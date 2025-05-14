The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko commented on the statement of the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (FIS of the Russian Federation) Serhiy Naryshkin about the threat of the collapse of Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his post on Telegram, Kovalenko called Naryshkin "a very bad head of the FIS of the Russian Federation."

Because the future collapse of Russia will not be because "someone in the West wants to dismantle it", as he says. But because of such Naryshkins, Patrushevs, Shoigus, Gerasimovs and Putins, who laid an economic and social mine under Russia. And it will explode with a parade of national minority movements with their further desire for independence of the republics and the search for allies in Central Asia, Europe, China and beyond - wrote the head of the CCD.

He predicted that this would happen as soon as Putin "finally finishes off the power apparatus that provides repressive control with the war."

"It's years, but at this rate, I can still see it all," Kovalenko added.

Context

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Serhiy Naryshkin, stated that in the event of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the "union state", damage will be caused, "of course, to the entire NATO bloc".

"Classic Russian disinformation": Duda responded to Naryshkin's threats to Poland and the Baltic countries