The statement by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, that in the event of aggression by NATO, the entire Alliance will be harmed, is an example of "classic Russian disinformation." This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, reports UNN with reference to Onet.

Details

According to him, Naryshkin's statement "misleads" and is "characteristic of the Soviet school of propaganda."

This is said by Russia, which is redeploying its nuclear weapons to Belarus, brazenly bringing them closer to the borders of NATO and the European Union. Russia, which behaves aggressively towards NATO and pursues its brutal and bloodthirsty imperialism, attacking Ukraine for the past three years - said the Polish leader.

He emphasized that NATO is a purely defensive alliance that only responds to provocative actions, such as aggression by Russia.

Everything NATO does is a response to Russian aggression. … NATO has never attacked anyone and does not attack, it is an alliance that exclusively supports security - Duda noted.

He added that it is difficult to imagine a situation today in which Poland or Croatia could independently obtain such military potential that would allow them to defend themselves against Russia in the event of an attack.

Let us remind you

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, threatened with consequences to the Baltic countries and Poland in the event of "NATO aggression" against the allied state. According to him, "to a greater extent, the first to suffer will be the carriers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland."

