"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16171 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68961 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37968 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43222 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50517 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91864 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84021 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35351 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60503 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109317 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
"Classic Russian disinformation": Duda responded to Naryshkin's threats to Poland and the Baltic countries

Kyiv • UNN

 3522 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Naryshkin's threats are propaganda. NATO is a defensive alliance that responds to aggression, not attacks first, he stressed.

"Classic Russian disinformation": Duda responded to Naryshkin's threats to Poland and the Baltic countries

The statement by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, that in the event of aggression by NATO, the entire Alliance will be harmed, is an example of "classic Russian disinformation." This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, reports UNN with reference to Onet.

Details

According to him, Naryshkin's statement "misleads" and is "characteristic of the Soviet school of propaganda."

This is said by Russia, which is redeploying its nuclear weapons to Belarus, brazenly bringing them closer to the borders of NATO and the European Union. Russia, which behaves aggressively towards NATO and pursues its brutal and bloodthirsty imperialism, attacking Ukraine for the past three years

- said the Polish leader.

He emphasized that NATO is a purely defensive alliance that only responds to provocative actions, such as aggression by Russia.

Everything NATO does is a response to Russian aggression. … NATO has never attacked anyone and does not attack, it is an alliance that exclusively supports security

- Duda noted.

He added that it is difficult to imagine a situation today in which Poland or Croatia could independently obtain such military potential that would allow them to defend themselves against Russia in the event of an attack.

Let us remind you

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, threatened with consequences to the Baltic countries and Poland in the event of "NATO aggression" against the allied state. According to him, "to a greater extent, the first to suffer will be the carriers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland."

Duda: Only Trump can force Russia to stop the war in Ukraine13.04.25, 06:35 • 38874 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Andrzej Duda
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
