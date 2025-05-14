Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 7496 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 12062 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 38340 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 25169 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 25130 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 62135 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 49626 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 70981 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 61716 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67035 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 47422 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 97493 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 85395 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 32943 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 81332 views
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 7390 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 38282 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 62097 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 81946 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 85994 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 11795 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 21571 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 33356 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 47817 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 62314 views
Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Ukraine has not received an answer from Moscow as to whether Putin will come to negotiations in Turkey. The US is sending representatives to Istanbul on May 16.

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

Kyiv has still not received a response from Moscow as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend potential peace talks in Turkey. This was reported by a Ukrainian official to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday, a few hours before Moscow said they should begin, reports UNN.

"President Zelensky made this offer to meet on Thursday back on Sunday, three days ago," an official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP. "As of Wednesday afternoon, we still have not received any response from Putin."

Sybiha in Turkey: Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Zelensky14.05.2025, 16:23 • 1260 views

Let us recall

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Istanbul on Friday for Russian-Ukrainian talks.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told reporters in Doha that it was not yet clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would participate in the planned talks.

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media14.05.2025, 17:42 • 8114 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Reuters
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
