Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

Kyiv has still not received a response from Moscow as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend potential peace talks in Turkey. This was reported by a Ukrainian official to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday, a few hours before Moscow said they should begin, reports UNN.

"President Zelensky made this offer to meet on Thursday back on Sunday, three days ago," an official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP. "As of Wednesday afternoon, we still have not received any response from Putin."

Let us recall

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Istanbul on Friday for Russian-Ukrainian talks.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told reporters in Doha that it was not yet clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would participate in the planned talks.

