A drone operator from the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar" managed to destroy a Russian "Grad" rocket system with a full complement of 40 rockets as a result of a successful hit. The corresponding video was distributed by the Ukrainian Ground Forces, writes UNN.

Details

Impressive detonation performed by the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar". The drone pilot managed to "catch" the enemy BM-21 "Grad" rocket system with a full complement of 40 rockets - reported in the Ground Forces.

It is reported that as a result of a successful strike, the enemy's equipment was completely destroyed.

MLRS wiped to ashes - the military noted.

Addition

Fighters of the NGU "Bureviy" brigade destroyed a field warehouse of PMM occupiers with a drone. Destruction confirmed, fuel burned, enemy equipment will not be able to move.

Fighters of the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras Tryasyla showed the spectacular destruction of enemy guns in positions together with ammunition and enemy armored vehicles.