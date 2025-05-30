$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 2196 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 17513 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 39055 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 37813 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55879 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 66896 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 50688 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 31512 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29103 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153454 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions - Zhorin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3504 views

According to Maksym Zhorin, proper attention is not being paid to the problem of anti-drone nets in the border areas. Outside the area of responsibility of the units, there are none, although FPV drones reach 40 km.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions - Zhorin

The deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment Maksym Zhorin, stated that neither in Kharkiv nor in Sumy regions have the Armed Forces of Ukraine made almost any progress in the issue of anti-drone nets. He reported this on his Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zhorin, this problem is not given due attention in the border areas.

If we are talking about the front line, for example, in the Kupyansk direction, then the nets are only in those areas where the units that are stationed there directly took care of it

– Zhorin noted.

He added: there is nothing outside the units, although the depth of the FPV drone's operation already reaches 40 km.

I would really like to see some movement already. These are not long-range missiles that need to be waited for from abroad

 – Zhorin emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Maksym Zhorin, reported that the creation of a "buffer zone" by the Russians will lead to the loss of territories and battles for Sumy and Kharkiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarTechnologies
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Kupyansk
