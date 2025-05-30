The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions - Zhorin

The deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment Maksym Zhorin, stated that neither in Kharkiv nor in Sumy regions have the Armed Forces of Ukraine made almost any progress in the issue of anti-drone nets. He reported this on his Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zhorin, this problem is not given due attention in the border areas.

If we are talking about the front line, for example, in the Kupyansk direction, then the nets are only in those areas where the units that are stationed there directly took care of it – Zhorin noted.

He added: there is nothing outside the units, although the depth of the FPV drone's operation already reaches 40 km.

I would really like to see some movement already. These are not long-range missiles that need to be waited for from abroad – Zhorin emphasized.

Recall

