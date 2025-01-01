Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132586 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111824 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168804 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104660 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137047 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136497 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71841 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105064 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107268 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185400 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136504 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137055 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144825 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136341 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153363 views
Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 164473 views

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU declares its readiness for change, although the reaction of member states is mixed, ranging from support to concern.

Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence. The move provoked a mixed reaction in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, including Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies, UNN writes.

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas.

This step culminated decades of negotiations and paved the way for full energy independence from Russia. 

"Citizens will not feel these events at all, because we will provide gas and heat to the homes of every Ukrainian. That is, all the necessary work to prepare the system has been carried out by the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, so we are absolutely ready for the functioning of our gas system without the transit of Russian gas," Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said .

The Russian company Gazprom, which supplied the gas, reacted as follows: "On January 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Moscow time - ed.), the documents signed on December 30, 2019 expired: the agreement between PJSC Gazprom and NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine to organize the transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine and the agreement on cooperation between the operators of the Russian and Ukrainian gas transportation systems - PJSC Gazprom and LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

In response to this decision, the European Commission is actively working to secure alternative supplies to minimize possible risks for EU member states.

"Europe's gas infrastructure is flexible enough to ensure that non-Russian gas is supplied to Central and Eastern Europe via alternative routes. Since 2022, it has been reinforced by significant new LNG (liquefied natural gas) import capacities," the European Commission said in a commentary to Suspilne.

Thanks to the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity and the development of alternative routes, such as terminals in Croatia, Germany and Poland, most member states are prepared to cope with potential challenges.

Data from the European Commission show a significant reduction in Russian gas imports to the EU. It is noted that the share of Russian pipeline gas has decreased from over 40% in 2021 to about 8% in 2023, and the total volume of gas imports from Russia, including LNG, does not exceed 15%.

This was made possible by increased imports from countries such as the United States, Qatar, and the North Sea.

As for the reactions of individual EU countries, they are mixed. 

"Putin spent billions on the construction of Nord Stream to bypass Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe with the threat of cutting off gas supplies. Today, Ukraine has blocked his ability to export gas directly to the EU.

Another victory after NATO's expansion at the expense of Finland and Sweden," said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Earlier, he stated that Europe should maximize the use of alternative routes to finally get rid of dependence on Russian energy resources

Slovakia expresses its vivid dissatisfaction with the cessation of transit and even threatens to cut off electricity supplies  to Ukraine because of the refusal to continue transit of Russian gas.

The head of the Slovak government pointed out that according to world politics, "it doesn't matter whether elephants love each other or fight, the grass always suffers." 

However, he does not want Slovakia to have the kind of "grass" that Bratislava has seen after the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

"...which will have dramatic consequences for all of us in the European Union, but not for the Russian Federation," Fico said.

And Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stated:  "We are well aware that they are subjected to a long-lasting military conflict, but that is why they should not create new enemies and fabricate the formation of a second front, because the countries of the European Union, including Slovakia, support Ukraine and its people.

Slovak PM: stopping gas transit through Ukraine will have “dramatic consequences” for the EU01.01.25, 14:18 • 58975 views

The Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Lukáš Vlček reacted to the suspension of transit by declaring his readiness to ensure long-term gas transportation to Slovakia, not just in an emergency mode.

Czech Republic ready to ensure gas transit to Slovakia01.01.25, 08:52 • 24862 views

In the end, despite the EU's general willingness to change, some countries, such as Moldova, could be seriously affected. 

Moldova, which is not a member of the EU, is heavily dependent on Russian gas for electricity generation. In addition, gas is also supplied to Transnistria, a region supported by Russia.

Transnistria cuts off gas to state institutions as transit through Ukraine ends30.12.24, 12:57 • 20634 views

The Russian energy company saidthat Gazprom would stop supplying Moldova because of the country's alleged debt.

As for prices, unlike the energy crisis of 2022, the suspension of Russian gas transit this time will not affect prices for European consumers. The European Commission assures that the market is stable and the energy infrastructure is ready for new realities.

"The widely expected shutdown will not affect prices for consumers in the European Union - unlike in 2022, when a drop in supplies from Russia led to record high prices, exacerbated the cost of living crisis and hit the bloc's competitiveness," Reuters writes.

Recall 

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
naftogazNaftogaz
european-commissionEuropean Commission
natoNATO
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising