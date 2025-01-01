Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence. The move provoked a mixed reaction in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, including Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies, UNN writes.

This step culminated decades of negotiations and paved the way for full energy independence from Russia.

"Citizens will not feel these events at all, because we will provide gas and heat to the homes of every Ukrainian. That is, all the necessary work to prepare the system has been carried out by the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, so we are absolutely ready for the functioning of our gas system without the transit of Russian gas," Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said .

The Russian company Gazprom, which supplied the gas, reacted as follows: "On January 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Moscow time - ed.), the documents signed on December 30, 2019 expired: the agreement between PJSC Gazprom and NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine to organize the transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine and the agreement on cooperation between the operators of the Russian and Ukrainian gas transportation systems - PJSC Gazprom and LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

In response to this decision, the European Commission is actively working to secure alternative supplies to minimize possible risks for EU member states.

"Europe's gas infrastructure is flexible enough to ensure that non-Russian gas is supplied to Central and Eastern Europe via alternative routes. Since 2022, it has been reinforced by significant new LNG (liquefied natural gas) import capacities," the European Commission said in a commentary to Suspilne.

Thanks to the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity and the development of alternative routes, such as terminals in Croatia, Germany and Poland, most member states are prepared to cope with potential challenges.

Data from the European Commission show a significant reduction in Russian gas imports to the EU. It is noted that the share of Russian pipeline gas has decreased from over 40% in 2021 to about 8% in 2023, and the total volume of gas imports from Russia, including LNG, does not exceed 15%.

This was made possible by increased imports from countries such as the United States, Qatar, and the North Sea.

As for the reactions of individual EU countries, they are mixed.

"Putin spent billions on the construction of Nord Stream to bypass Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe with the threat of cutting off gas supplies. Today, Ukraine has blocked his ability to export gas directly to the EU.

Another victory after NATO's expansion at the expense of Finland and Sweden," said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Earlier, he stated that Europe should maximize the use of alternative routes to finally get rid of dependence on Russian energy resources

Slovakia expresses its vivid dissatisfaction with the cessation of transit and even threatens to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine because of the refusal to continue transit of Russian gas.

The head of the Slovak government pointed out that according to world politics, "it doesn't matter whether elephants love each other or fight, the grass always suffers."

However, he does not want Slovakia to have the kind of "grass" that Bratislava has seen after the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

"...which will have dramatic consequences for all of us in the European Union, but not for the Russian Federation," Fico said.

And Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stated: "We are well aware that they are subjected to a long-lasting military conflict, but that is why they should not create new enemies and fabricate the formation of a second front, because the countries of the European Union, including Slovakia, support Ukraine and its people.

The Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Lukáš Vlček reacted to the suspension of transit by declaring his readiness to ensure long-term gas transportation to Slovakia, not just in an emergency mode.

In the end, despite the EU's general willingness to change, some countries, such as Moldova, could be seriously affected.

Moldova, which is not a member of the EU, is heavily dependent on Russian gas for electricity generation. In addition, gas is also supplied to Transnistria, a region supported by Russia.

The Russian energy company saidthat Gazprom would stop supplying Moldova because of the country's alleged debt.

As for prices, unlike the energy crisis of 2022, the suspension of Russian gas transit this time will not affect prices for European consumers. The European Commission assures that the market is stable and the energy infrastructure is ready for new realities.

"The widely expected shutdown will not affect prices for consumers in the European Union - unlike in 2022, when a drop in supplies from Russia led to record high prices, exacerbated the cost of living crisis and hit the bloc's competitiveness," Reuters writes.

