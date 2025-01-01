Slovak PM: stopping gas transit through Ukraine will have “dramatic consequences” for the EU

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the European Union will allegedly “suffer” because of the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He said this in a video message, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The head of the Slovak government pointed out that, according to world politics, “it doesn't matter whether elephants love each other or fight, the grass always suffers.” However, he does not want Slovakia to suffer the kind of “grass” that Bratislava is seeing after the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

“...which will have dramatic consequences for all of us in the European Union, but not for the Russian Federation,” Fico said.

The Slovakian prime minister said that in 2025 will continue a “two-track policy” that will be oriented towards all sides of the world, and will “respect international law and not interfere in the internal affairs of others.

Recall

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

The Russian company Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine due to the completion of the transit agreement.

The Czech Republic is ready to provide Slovakia with natural gas transportation and storage capacities. This decision was made against the backdrop of Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit through its territory.