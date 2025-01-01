Slovak PM: stopping gas transit through Ukraine will have “dramatic consequences” for the EU

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76979 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155905 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139202 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136921 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176404 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111669 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168138 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136146 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135492 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 67361 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104363 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 106555 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176404 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168138 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184778 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135492 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136146 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144522 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136048 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153112 views
Slovak PM: stopping gas transit through Ukraine will have “dramatic consequences” for the EU

Slovak PM: stopping gas transit through Ukraine will have "dramatic consequences" for the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58975 views

Robert Fico said that the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine would have a negative impact on the EU, but not on Russia. Fico announced a “two-track policy” for 2025, focused on all sides of the world.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the European Union will allegedly “suffer” because of the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He said this in a video message, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty. 

The head of the Slovak government pointed out that, according to world politics, “it doesn't matter whether elephants love each other or fight, the grass always suffers.” However, he does not want Slovakia to suffer the kind of “grass” that Bratislava is seeing after the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

“...which will have dramatic consequences for all of us in the European Union, but not for the Russian Federation,” Fico said.

The Slovakian prime minister said that in 2025  will continue a “two-track policy” that will be oriented towards all sides of the world, and will “respect international law and not interfere in the internal affairs of others.

Recall

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

The Russian company Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine due to the completion of the transit agreement.  

The Czech Republic is ready to provide Slovakia with natural gas transportation and storage capacities. This decision was made against the backdrop of Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit through its territory.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising