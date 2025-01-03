ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155348 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131564 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138902 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136748 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111606 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167905 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Actual
Rescuers complete rubble removal in Pechersk district of Kyiv

Rescuers complete rubble removal in Pechersk district of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40948 views

Rescuers have completed the rubble removal of a residential building in Kyiv's Pechersk district after the January 1 Russian attack. They removed 850 tons of debris and rescued 4 people, 2 dead and 4 injured.

In Kyiv, rescuers have completed the dismantling of the rubble of a residential building in the Pechersk district, where the wreckage of downed enemy drones fell on January 1. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that two people were killed and four others were injured in the attack. Emergency workers rescued four people.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, utilities, and volunteers worked at the site for three days. They removed and dismantled five concrete monolithic slabs and removed more than 850 tons of construction waste.

The response was carried out by 382 rescuers and 117 units of SES equipment.

Recall

On January 1, Russia attacked the center of Kyiv with four shaheds, killing two people. Seven people were injured, including two pregnant women.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

