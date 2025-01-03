Rescuers complete rubble removal in Pechersk district of Kyiv

In Kyiv, rescuers have completed the dismantling of the rubble of a residential building in the Pechersk district, where the wreckage of downed enemy drones fell on January 1. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that two people were killed and four others were injured in the attack. Emergency workers rescued four people.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, utilities, and volunteers worked at the site for three days. They removed and dismantled five concrete monolithic slabs and removed more than 850 tons of construction waste.

The response was carried out by 382 rescuers and 117 units of SES equipment.

Recall

On January 1, Russia attacked the center of Kyiv with four shaheds, killing two people. Seven people were injured, including two pregnant women.