American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1504 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8294 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11821 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15365 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21648 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37218 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49100 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64472 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83065 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113440 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41985 views

The UK government supports the transfer of German Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the future Chancellor Friedrich Merz makes such a decision. London has long advocated for this.

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

The British government supports Germany's decision to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if future Chancellor Friedrich Merz does so. This was reported by The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

The Telegraph writes that London has long advocated the transfer of German missiles to Ukraine after Merz takes office as chancellor. According to an unnamed British official dealing with foreign policy, Britain continues to work with partners, including Germany, to provide Ukraine with the best means to protect its territory from Russian invaders.

We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to provide Ukraine with the best means to protect its sovereign territory.

- said the official.

Addition

Taurus is a German-Swedish long-range air-to-surface cruise missile. It was adopted in 2004 and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of over 500 kilometers. The warhead of the missile is capable of penetrating fortifications, and the guidance system allows it to bypass the enemy's air defense system. The missile is in service in Germany, Spain and South Korea.

Recall

Friedrich Merz, the likely Chancellor of Germany, advocates the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, but subject to agreement with allies.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
London
