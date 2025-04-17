Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

The British government supports Germany's decision to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if future Chancellor Friedrich Merz does so. This was reported by The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

The Telegraph writes that London has long advocated the transfer of German missiles to Ukraine after Merz takes office as chancellor. According to an unnamed British official dealing with foreign policy, Britain continues to work with partners, including Germany, to provide Ukraine with the best means to protect its territory from Russian invaders.

We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to provide Ukraine with the best means to protect its sovereign territory. - said the official.

Addition

Taurus is a German-Swedish long-range air-to-surface cruise missile. It was adopted in 2004 and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of over 500 kilometers. The warhead of the missile is capable of penetrating fortifications, and the guidance system allows it to bypass the enemy's air defense system. The missile is in service in Germany, Spain and South Korea.

Recall

Friedrich Merz, the likely Chancellor of Germany, advocates the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, but subject to agreement with allies.