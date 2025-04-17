Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole draft law No. 12295-d, which provides for compensation of expenses for car insurance for veterans and persons with disabilities as a result of the war, the deputy corps reported, UNN writes.

The Rada voted (draft law) No. 12295-d on compensation of expenses for car insurance for veterans and persons with disabilities as a result of the war. "For" in general - 285 - said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.

What is expected

According to the MP, the draft law proposes to introduce compensation for car insurance expenses for combatants and persons with disabilities as a result of the war by:

establishing on a permanent basis a 50% reduction for the policyholder - a person with a disability as a result of the war, the amount of the insurance premium under a domestic insurance contract for a vehicle with a working engine capacity of up to 2500 cm cubic or an electric motor power of up to 100 kilowatts inclusive and owned by him, provided that such vehicle is driven exclusively by the policyholder or a person who also belongs to other categories who are entitled to a discount, and the vehicle is used without the purpose of providing paid passenger and/or cargo transportation services;

establishing from January 1, 2025, during the period of martial law and 1 year after its end, the right to compensation of expenses for insurance premiums for payment of insurance premiums under domestic insurance contracts from the State Budget.

In addition, according to him, it is proposed:

granting the government the right to establish the procedure, conditions and amount of compensation to other categories of persons who are entitled to a 50% discount in accordance with the law, which ensures additional flexibility in the implementation of the provisions of the law and the possibility of taking into account the specific needs of these categories of citizens;

establishing that in the absence of an insurance contract for these categories of citizens, the damage caused by them from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025 is subject to compensation at the expense of the centralized insurance reserve fund for the protection of victims in road accidents of the MTSBU.

As MP Oleksiy Honcharenko explained, thanks to this draft law, car insurance should become free for veterans and people with disabilities as a result of the war.

The insurance policy will cost them UAH 0. Half of the cost, as now, will be covered by the MTSBU, and the other half by the state from the budget - explained the MP.

According to Honcharenko, until June 30, 2025, these categories of people may not buy CTP insurance at all, but payments in case of an accident will still be made.

"Then the conclusion of the contract will become mandatory - but with 100% compensation," the MP said.

If a person violates the conditions (for example, does not drive the car himself or provides false data), then, as Honcharenko said, he will lose the right to compensation in the future.

