Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

The suspicion announced to an employee of the Western Territorial Administration of ARMA due to the "leak" of information about the search may be just the tip of the iceberg. According to the court ruling, the suspect reviewed the closed register and learned about the court's permission to search, after which she informed the management about possible investigative actions. Experts suggest that, given the management vertical built in ARMA, the employee could monitor the decisions on instructions, but she is unlikely to admit it, fearing losing her job, writes UNN.

Details

It recently became known that an ARMA employee was informed of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of restricted information. We are talking about data on the decision to search the premises of the territorial administration. According to the investigation, the official, having learned about the investigative actions, informed the management.

Former head of the Central Territorial Administration of ARMA Vladyslav Romanov noted that territorial administrations do not have the authority to work with such a register without the approval of the central apparatus, so the suspect employee was probably given access intentionally.

Access to the register is not available to all employees, but only to those with the status of an authorized ARMA person. This status is given in the central apparatus. Next, the territorial administration writes a justification to the central apparatus as to why a specific employee needs access. If the justification is normal, it is approved - he emphasized.

In his opinion, ARMA employees can monitor decisions on possible searches through pressure from above. According to him, many agency employees may be forced to carry out questionable or even illegal instructions from management for fear of losing their jobs during the war.

Romanov recalled that he himself was dismissed from ARMA after refusing to comply with an illegal instruction.

Experts in comments to UNN emphasize that ARMA has a centralized management vertical. Therefore, it is likely that the "monitoring of the judicial register" instruction operates within the central apparatus, and the deputy heads of ARMA pass it on to the regions, where managers, such as the Western Territorial Administration, involve "their people" for quick access to information.

In this context, the story with the "leak" of the decision is indicative. If the suspect acted on instructions, not only she, but also those who created the corresponding "scheme" should be held responsible. The investigation is ongoing, but the key question remains open: will anyone in the ARMA system dare to talk about pressure and commands from above?