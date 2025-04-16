Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15769 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61466 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163279 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83971 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113775 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89531 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38999 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43011 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163281 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154594 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97984 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41199 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41506 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41963 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43729 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42762 views

An ARMA employee is suspected of leaking information about the search. Experts believe that she could have acted on the instructions of the management, but is afraid to admit it.

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

The suspicion announced to an employee of the Western Territorial Administration of ARMA due to the "leak" of information about the search may be just the tip of the iceberg. According to the court ruling, the suspect reviewed the closed register and learned about the court's permission to search, after which she informed the management about possible investigative actions. Experts suggest that, given the management vertical built in ARMA, the employee could monitor the decisions on instructions, but she is unlikely to admit it, fearing losing her job, writes UNN.

Details

It recently became known that an ARMA employee was informed of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of restricted information. We are talking about data on the decision to search the premises of the territorial administration. According to the investigation, the official, having learned about the investigative actions, informed the management. 

Former head of the Central Territorial Administration of ARMA Vladyslav Romanov noted that territorial administrations do not have the authority to work with such a register without the approval of the central apparatus, so the suspect employee was probably given access intentionally.

Access to the register is not available to all employees, but only to those with the status of an authorized ARMA person. This status is given in the central apparatus. Next, the territorial administration writes a justification to the central apparatus as to why a specific employee needs access. If the justification is normal, it is approved

- he emphasized.

In his opinion, ARMA employees can monitor decisions on possible searches through pressure from above. According to him, many agency employees may be forced to carry out questionable or even illegal instructions from management for fear of losing their jobs during the war.

Romanov recalled that he himself was dismissed from ARMA after refusing to comply with an illegal instruction.

Experts in comments to UNN emphasize that ARMA has a centralized management vertical. Therefore, it is likely that the "monitoring of the judicial register" instruction operates within the central apparatus, and the deputy heads of ARMA pass it on to the regions, where managers, such as the Western Territorial Administration, involve "their people" for quick access to information.

In this context, the story with the "leak" of the decision is indicative. If the suspect acted on instructions, not only she, but also those who created the corresponding "scheme" should be held responsible. The investigation is ongoing, but the key question remains open: will anyone in the ARMA system dare to talk about pressure and commands from above?

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
