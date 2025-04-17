$41.220.04
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Publications
Exclusives
Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35676 views

Grok chatbot received a "memory" function, which allows it to remember details of past conversations. This makes the responses more personalized, like in ChatGPT and Gemini.

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is gradually bringing its Grok chatbot to the level of major competitors such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, TechCrunch reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Wednesday evening, xAI announced a "memory" feature for Grok that allows the robot to remember details of past conversations with the user. Now, if you ask Grok for recommendations, it will give more personalized answers, assuming you've used it long enough to let it "learn" your preferences.

ChatGPT has long had a similar memory function, which was recently updated to refer to the user's entire chat history. Gemini also has persistent memory to tailor its responses to individuals.

"Memories are transparent," reads a post on Grok's official X account. "You can see exactly what Grok knows and choose what to forget."

Grok's new memory feature is available in beta on Grok.com and in Grok apps for iOS and Android, but not for users in the EU or the UK. It can be disabled on the "Manage Data" page in the settings menu, and individual "memories" can be deleted by clicking on the icon under the memory in the Grok chat interface on the web (and soon on Android).

xAI reports that it is working on using the memory function in Grok on X.

Elon Musk sold the social network X to his company xAI for $33 billion

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Technologies
ChatGPT
Elon Musk
United Kingdom
Google
