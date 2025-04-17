Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is gradually bringing its Grok chatbot to the level of major competitors such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, TechCrunch reports, UNN writes.

On Wednesday evening, xAI announced a "memory" feature for Grok that allows the robot to remember details of past conversations with the user. Now, if you ask Grok for recommendations, it will give more personalized answers, assuming you've used it long enough to let it "learn" your preferences.

ChatGPT has long had a similar memory function, which was recently updated to refer to the user's entire chat history. Gemini also has persistent memory to tailor its responses to individuals.

"Memories are transparent," reads a post on Grok's official X account. "You can see exactly what Grok knows and choose what to forget."

Grok's new memory feature is available in beta on Grok.com and in Grok apps for iOS and Android, but not for users in the EU or the UK. It can be disabled on the "Manage Data" page in the settings menu, and individual "memories" can be deleted by clicking on the icon under the memory in the Grok chat interface on the web (and soon on Android).

xAI reports that it is working on using the memory function in Grok on X.

