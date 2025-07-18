Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials

From July 18 to August 11, 2025, Mercury will move retrogradely – and this can affect thinking, communication, technology, and relationships. The stars have prepared the strongest trials for Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius: they face deep internal transformations, career shifts, and difficult conversations, writes UNN with reference to Parade.

From July 18 to August 11, 2025, Mercury begins its second retrograde motion this year. From an astrological point of view, this planet is responsible for thinking, communication, and technology. Therefore, periods of Retrograde Mercury are associated with periods of confusion, delays, and rethinking, especially in those areas governed by this planet.

Key aspects of life affected by retrograde Mercury

Communications:

misunderstandings, quarrels, misinterpretation of words;

problems with email, messages, documents;

difficulty in conveying thoughts or making clear decisions;

plans and trips;

flight delays, route confusion, schedule changes;

disruptions in event planning, meeting postponements;

Technology:

electronic failures: gadget freezes, file loss;

unexpected breakdowns of computers, smartphones, or programs;

contracts, agreements, and important decisions;

legal documents may contain errors or “pitfalls.”

Relationships:

return of people from the past (exes, old friends);

need to review boundaries and agreements in partnerships;

emotional clarification of old conflicts.

This period will particularly strongly affect three Zodiac signs - Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Important internal transformations await them.

Leo awaits a reboot

For Leos, retrograde Mercury will pass in the zone responsible for appearance, image, and how they are perceived by the world. You might want to change your style, try something new - from hair color to life approach. Astrologers advise creating an inspiration board or trying new looks mentally, but not rushing with real changes until mid-August.

Between August 3 and 11, emotional tensions in personal relationships are possible - do not avoid conversations. Sincerity and openness are now key to deeper connections in the future.

Scorpios await professional renewal

For Scorpios, retrograde Mercury affects the sphere of career and life purpose. This period may slow down some work processes, force a review of current projects, or even temporarily put them on hold. Astrologers advise not to perceive this as a defeat, but to use it as a chance to do everything better.

Around July 31, when Mercury connects with the Sun, sudden insights are possible.

Aquarius awaits a relationship test

For Aquarians, retrograde Mercury passes in the partnership zone - both romantic and professional. Since 2024, they have already been experiencing deep changes related to understanding their strength, and this process continues now.

During this period, there is an opportunity to see your relationships from the outside, to realize what motivates you and how your expectations have changed. Astrologers advise asking yourself deep questions, even if the answers do not appear immediately - this lays a strong foundation for relationships.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the week of July 14-20 will pass under the influence of the waning Moon, stationary and retrograde Mercury. On July 16 and 17 - Mercury froze in its movement, preparing to turn in the opposite direction before becoming retrograde from July 18 to August 11.