Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Kyiv • UNN
On July 18, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 496/2025. The document appointed Rustem Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
To appoint Umerov Rustem Enverovych as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
At the same time, by the previous decree No. 495/2025 of July 18, the President dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Addition
On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister. Along with him, the entire government resigned, including Rustem Umerov.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Rustem Umerov could become the new diplomatic representative of the state in the USA. However, later, MPs, including Yaroslav Zhelezniak, stated that Olha Stefanishyna was being considered for the ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, and Rustem Umerov would go to the NSDC. The MP stated that Umerov could become the secretary of the NSDC or deputy secretary.
As a result, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Olha Stefanishyna as the special authorized representative of the President of Ukraine for cooperation with the USA.