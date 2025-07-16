Umerov summarized two years of work as head of the Ministry of Defense

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov spoke about the goals and results achieved during his 2 years in office. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Two years ago, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the support of the parliament, appointed me to the post of Minister of Defense. For me, this is the greatest honor in my life.

Being responsible for the defense of a country that fights for freedom every day is an unprecedented challenge.

We are waging war against a nuclear power that has significantly more resources. But over these years, Russia has not achieved any strategic victory. We held on. I thank our soldiers for this resilience," Umerov wrote.

As Minister, my priority was six key areas:

1. Defense planning

2. Defense procurement

3. Development of the defense-industrial complex

4. Defense technologies or MilTech

5. Digitalization of the Defense Forces

6. International technical assistance

Together with the General Staff, we defined strategic goals that remain relevant today:

1. Stabilize the front line

2. Protect the sky and Ukrainian cities

3. Reduce enemy capabilities — in the rear and deep into enemy territory.

What we managed to implement together with the team over these two years.

Defense planning

Together with the General Staff, we systematically planned every operation — in conditions of complete secrecy. This allowed us to ensure surprise and achieve results. A striking example is the Kursk operation.

We stopped the enemy in Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia regions. For the first time since the beginning of the war, we planned the needs of the Armed Forces for 2024–2025 and updated key documents — the Defense Plan, the Military Security Strategy, the Matrix of Synchronization of Actions with Partners.

A separate focus is long-range strikes. A Planning Center has been created, which united all forces for strikes on the enemy's rear.

We are moving the war deep into enemy territory. And we also have a plan for 2025.

Defense procurement

We inherited a procurement system not adapted to war. We made it fast, flexible, and controllable.

We relaunched the Defense Procurement Agency and created DOT — the State Rear Operator. Both structures now operate autonomously, with professional teams and independent boards.

In just one year, DOT's open and competitive procurements saved over UAH 15 billion — without loss of quality.

Digitalization of procurement is a separate area. DOT-Chain and DOT-Chain Defence systems reduced delivery time fourfold. And we are already scaling them to new areas: from ammunition to equipment.

Development of our defense industry

In two years, we have invested over $20 billion in our own production. And this has yielded results — the industry has grown 35 times: from $1 billion in 2022 to $35 billion in 2025.

We provide almost 40% of the front's needs ourselves. 95% of drones are Ukrainian. Ammunition production has increased 2.5 times, artillery — threefold.

For the first time, our partners directly financed Ukrainian production — we call this the Danish model. In total, over $4 billion in foreign investments have been attracted.

We have already moved to joint weapons production: we are opening factories together with allies — in Ukraine and Rammstein countries. We have implemented 21 projects, and 10 more projects are in progress.

We are working on the Defence City program — with special conditions for the defense industry: tax and customs benefits, simplification of procedures, acceleration of permits. This is a new stage in the industry's development.

International assistance

In 2025, the volume of security assistance reached $43 billion — a record since 2022.

A strategic decision was made at the NATO summit in The Hague: for the first time, it was officially enshrined that support for Ukraine is part of the defense expenditures of member countries.

The "Ramstein" format continues to be the main platform for coordinating international assistance. We held 14 meetings, involved over 50 countries, and have 10 active capability coalitions.

The main priority is our people

Mobilization continues, despite the enemy's attempts to destabilize the situation. A recruiting system has been launched — over 50 Centers in large cities, so that people can independently choose a unit and position.

We launched a contract for youth aged 18–24 and a program for recruiting foreigners. We updated the basic general military training program.

Our prisoners. We returned home over 6,000 boys and girls. Also over 6,000 bodies of our fallen soldiers. And we will continue to work to return everyone.

Military rights — the law on the military ombudsman in parliament, second reading. The Ministry has a Department for the Protection of Military Rights.

Digitalization of the army

Since 2023, we have been creating a new digital ecosystem for the army.

Army+, Reserve+, and DELTA— three digital platforms for military personnel, conscripts, and combat operations planning, which changed the system from within.

Over 830,000 military personnel use Army+ daily to submit reports, transfer between units, online training, and loyalty programs.

Reserve+ has become a platform where 4.5 million conscripts can conveniently obtain an electronic military registration document, generate a referral for a military medical commission, arrange a deferment, and find a position in the army.

DELTA is the largest combat system, uniting over 120,000 users, hundreds of units, and providing over 10 integrated products for coordinating joint actions to destroy the enemy.

This is only part of what has been achieved. But the main thing is that we saved the army. We saved the country. And we will definitely win! To be continued.

I thank the President, colleagues from the Government, the team of the Ministry of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief, the Head of the State Special Transport Service, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, people's deputies, all our brigade commanders and battalion commanders, and most importantly — all our soldiers and their families. For fighting for our victory every day and achieving it," Rustem Umerov noted.

