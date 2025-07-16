$41.820.01
SAP opened proceedings against Stefanishyna: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3280 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has opened proceedings based on facts reported in the media regarding alleged unlawful actions by Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The investigation concerns possible abuses by ARMA officials, in which Stefanishyna is involved, particularly regarding the management of the Trade Unions Building.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has opened proceedings based on media reports regarding alleged unlawful actions by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna. This was reported to UNN journalist by SAP spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has initiated proceedings based on the facts presented in the "Ukrainska Pravda" material. Currently, no person has been notified of suspicion in the said criminal proceeding. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing 

- Postoliuk reported.

Addition

Earlier, MP Honcharenko reported that following the investigation by "Ukrainska Pravda", materials concerning the case of possible abuses by ARMA officials, involving Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, were sent to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

ARMA's activities attracted the attention of UP in March of this year. At that time, the agency identified a company that would manage a "landmark (as stated on the official website) object for the capital" – the Trade Unions Building on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

Journalists managed to find out that this new manager might be connected to the family of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

And the Trade Unions Building is already the fourth valuable asset that, by coincidence or not, has been acquired by the same company.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

