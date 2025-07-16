$41.820.01
745mm
Cabinet reshuffle: MP shared an updated version of portfolio distribution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has resigned and is being considered for the post of Minister of Defense. Yulia Svyrydenko is to head the government, and Mykhailo Fedorov will become the first vice-prime minister.

Cabinet reshuffle: MP shared an updated version of portfolio distribution

The Verkhovna Rada shared the latest news regarding government reshuffles amid Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's resignation, with Yulia Svyrydenko expected to take over the position, UNN reports.

Details

According to data from People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the "updated version" of the Cabinet of Ministers, tentatively, looks like this:

  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal resigns and becomes the new Minister of Defense;
    • new Prime Minister - Yulia Svyrydenko;
      • Mykhailo Fedorov will be the First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation;
        • Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Oleksiy Kuleba;
          • Oleksiy Sobolev will become Minister of Resources. According to Zheleznyak, "that's the Ministry of Economy + Ministry of Agrarian Policy + Ministry of Environmental Protection";
            • Olha Stefanishyna loses her position as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and goes as ambassador to Brussels (EU). The new Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration is Taras Kachka;
              • Ministry of Justice - Herman Halushchenko;
                • Oleksiy Chernyshov is dismissed. According to Zheleznyak, "his ministry will be merged somewhere so that it doesn't sound like 'liquidation of unity'";
                  • Oleh Nemchinov leaves. According to Zheleznyak, "there will be no such ministry at all";
                    • Matviy Bidnyi will retain the position of Minister of Sports;
                      • Svitlana Hrynchuk replaces Halushchenko at the Ministry of Energy;
                        • Oksana Zholnovych loses her position in the Ministry of Social Policy. Instead - Denys Uliutin;
                          • Natalia Kalmykova retains her position in the Ministry of Veterans Affairs;
                            • Ihor Klymenko, "may go to Deputy Prime Minister for Security, but he will definitely retain the portfolio of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs";
                              • Vitaliy Koval loses his position and has so far refused to return as head of the State Property Fund;
                                • Oksen Lisovyi retains his position;
                                  • Viktor Liashko retains his position;
                                    • Serhiy Marchenko will retain his position;
                                      • Andriy Sybiha retains the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
                                        • Herman Smetanin loses his position - his ministry will be merged with the Ministry of Defense;
                                          • Mykola Tochytskyi definitely loses his position, goes as ambassador to Strasbourg. According to Zheleznyak, "it's still unclear who. Many refused, but the last one I heard was Veronika Seleha";
                                            • Rustem Umerov goes as ambassador. And Shmyhal + the Ministry of Strategic Industries are added to his place.

                                              MP Zheleznyak called the reshuffles "a government of second numbers."

                                              Addition

                                              Earlier, Shmyhal submitted his resignation, writing a corresponding statement to the Verkhovna Rada.

                                              Resolution on Shmyhal's resignation submitted to the Rada16.07.25, 10:44 • 1204 views

                                              This comes amid President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the proposal for First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government.

                                              While Shmyhal, according to reports, is being considered for the position of Minister of Defense.

                                              Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates16.07.25, 10:08 • 21519 views

                                              Julia Shramko

                                              Julia Shramko

