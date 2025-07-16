Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates

Today, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place. Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will be present at it, who will present candidates for ministerial positions. Sources told a UNN journalist about this.

Details

The faction meeting is today. All appointments (of ministers – ed.) will be tomorrow - said the interlocutor.

The source noted that Svyrydenko will present candidates for ministerial positions at the meeting.

Context

On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine to First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

On July 15, a statement of resignation from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Yulia Svyrydenko, whom Zelenskyy offered to head the government, outlined priority tasks: strengthening the economy, expanding programs to support Ukrainians, and scaling up weapons production. She emphasized deregulation, expenditure reduction, and entrepreneurship protection.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the candidate for Prime Minister of Ukraine has already been approved, and a series of resignations are expected in the ministries. The dismissal of ministers is planned for Wednesday, July 16, and the appointment of new ones – for Thursday. He also spoke about the distribution of positions in the new government.