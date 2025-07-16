$41.820.01
Resolution on Shmyhal's resignation submitted to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

A draft resolution on the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The information is posted on the parliament's website.

Resolution on Shmyhal's resignation submitted to the Rada

A draft resolution on the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

The draft resolution is registered under №13485 dated July 16, 2025.

In accordance with paragraph 12 of part one of Article 85 and part two of Article 115 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine resolves: to accept the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal Denys Anatoliyovych

- the draft states.

The main committee for consideration is the Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.

Committee approved Shmyhal's resignation, next is voting in Rada - MP16.07.25, 10:13 • 1264 views

Earlier, Shmyhal submitted his resignation, writing a corresponding statement to the Verkhovna Rada.

This comes against the backdrop of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about offering First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government.

While Shmyhal, according to reports, is being considered for the position of Minister of Defense.

Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates16.07.25, 10:08 • 21766 views

