Committee approved Shmyhal's resignation, next is voting in Rada - MP

The resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was approved by the parliamentary committee on state power organization, local self-government, regional development, and urban planning. The vote in the Verkhovna Rada is expected today, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Committee on State Building approved the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Next, the vote in the Rada today - Zhelezniak wrote.

Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates

Earlier, Shmyhal submitted his resignation, writing a corresponding statement to the Verkhovna Rada.

Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation letter submitted to the Rada

This comes amid President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about proposing First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government.

While Shmyhal, according to reports, is being considered for the post of Minister of Defense.