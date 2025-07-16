$41.820.01
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Committee approved Shmyhal's resignation, next is voting in Rada - MP

Kyiv • UNN

The parliamentary committee on state power organization approved the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Next will be a vote in the Verkhovna Rada.

Committee approved Shmyhal's resignation, next is voting in Rada - MP

The resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was approved by the parliamentary committee on state power organization, local self-government, regional development, and urban planning. The vote in the Verkhovna Rada is expected today, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Committee on State Building approved the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Next, the vote in the Rada today

- Zhelezniak wrote.

Earlier, Shmyhal submitted his resignation, writing a corresponding statement to the Verkhovna Rada.

This comes amid President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about proposing First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government.

While Shmyhal, according to reports, is being considered for the post of Minister of Defense.

