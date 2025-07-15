Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation letter submitted to the Rada

The resignation statement of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was announced by the head of the VR, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as reported by UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the resignation statement of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. I am grateful to Denys Anatoliyovych for his years of work at the head of the Government during an extremely difficult time for our country – during the full-scale invasion, economic and security challenges - Stefanchuk reported.

The head of the VR wished Shmyhal success in his future activities.

The statement will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada at the next plenary session - Stefanchuk summarized.

Yulia Svyrydenko, whom President Zelenskyy proposed to head the government, announced priority tasks: strengthening the economy, expanding support programs for Ukrainians, and scaling up weapons production. She emphasized deregulation, expenditure reduction, and entrepreneurship protection.