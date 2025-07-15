$41.840.05
Financial Times

Shmyhal wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal submitted a letter of resignation from his post. This event took place against the backdrop of political changes.

Shmyhal wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Prime Minister

Denys Shmyhal has submitted his resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, a copy of which he published on Telegram on Tuesday, July 15, writes UNN.

"I ask to accept my resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine"

- reads the statement signed by Shmyhal to the Verkhovna Rada dated July 15.

"Thank you to our defenders, who hold the front and protect Ukraine! Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our state! Glory to Ukraine!" - Shmyhal wrote under the photo.

Addition

This comes against the backdrop of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about offering First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government.

Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers15.07.25, 09:35 • 74080 views

While Shmyhal, according to reports, is being considered for the post of Minister of Defense.

"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense14.07.25, 21:23 • 65673 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Denis Shmyhal
