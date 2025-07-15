Shmyhal wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Prime Minister

Denys Shmyhal has submitted his resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, a copy of which he published on Telegram on Tuesday, July 15, writes UNN.

"I ask to accept my resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine" - reads the statement signed by Shmyhal to the Verkhovna Rada dated July 15.

"Thank you to our defenders, who hold the front and protect Ukraine! Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our state! Glory to Ukraine!" - Shmyhal wrote under the photo.

Addition

This comes against the backdrop of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about offering First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government.

While Shmyhal, according to reports, is being considered for the post of Minister of Defense.

