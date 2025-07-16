$41.820.01
Klymenko refused to head the Ministry of Defense, Shmyhal may become the new minister - MP Honcharenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko refused to replace Rustem Umerov as Minister of Defense. MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that after Klymenko's refusal, Denys Shmyhal's candidacy is being considered.

Klymenko refused to head the Ministry of Defense, Shmyhal may become the new minister - MP Honcharenko

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, refused to replace Rustem Umerov as Ukraine's Minister of Defense. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the people's deputy, after Klymenko refused to move from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Defense, Denys Shmyhal's candidacy was proposed.

Regarding the Minister of Defense, an interesting point: Ihor Klymenko was approached several times to take the lead. He refused. And only then was Shmyhal decided upon.

– wrote Honcharenko.

Context

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal submitted his resignation. This occurred amidst reshuffles in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Later, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced that Denys Shmyhal's resignation letter from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine had been received by the Ukrainian parliament.

UNN also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted at the possible appointment of Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
