$41.87
48.45
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
02:38 PM • 2000 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
01:33 PM • 13002 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
12:44 PM • 27021 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 29206 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39567 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 141017 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106352 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103864 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327610 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185907 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2052 views

Since February 24, 2022, 13 healthcare facilities have been damaged and 2 destroyed in Dnipro as a result of enemy attacks. Also, 65 general secondary education institutions and 43 preschool institutions were affected.

Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro

Since February 24, 2022, due to enemy attacks by the Russian Federation on Dnipro, 13 healthcare facilities have been damaged, and 2 facilities have been destroyed beyond repair. This was reported to UNN in response to a request from the Department of Local Self-Government, Internal and Information Policy of the Dnipro City Council. 

Details

According to the Department of Public Health of the Dnipro City Council, in the period from 24.02.2022, as a result of enemy attacks by the Russian Federation on the city of Dnipro, 13 healthcare facilities were damaged (the total number of damaged buildings is 32 units) and 2 healthcare facilities were destroyed beyond repair.

Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war09.07.25, 10:10 • 69380 views

Facilities subordinated to the Department of Humanitarian Policy of the Dnipro City Council were also damaged, namely:

  • 65 general secondary education institutions, 43 preschool education institutions;
    • 3 vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions; · 1 inclusive resource center;
      • 7 communal cultural institutions (14 buildings);
        • 1 water sports complex.

          According to the administration of the Novokodatsky district of the Dnipro City Council, the commission for surveying damaged buildings and structures (hereinafter - the Commission), unfinished construction objects as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, based on the compiled Acts, entered into the Register of damaged and destroyed property, information regarding damaged and destroyed housing, as well as civilian and industrial infrastructure located on the territory of the Novokodatsky district of the city of Dnipro, totaling 360 buildings, of which:

          • residential buildings - 312;
            • educational institution buildings - 27;
              • hospital and health facility buildings - 8;
                • administrative buildings - 13.

                  In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year08.07.25, 12:02 • 43484 views

                    According to the administration of the Soborny district of the Dnipro City Council, the total number of damaged buildings is 314, of which:

                  • residential - 260;
                    • educational institutions - 27;
                      • medical institutions - 4.

                        According to the administration of the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district of the Dnipro City Council, the Commission has compiled acts regarding damaged and destroyed real estate objects on the territory of the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district:

                        • multi-story buildings - 27;
                          • manor-type houses (private) - 106 (of which 5 are destroyed);
                            • office / industrial buildings - 37;
                              • educational institution buildings - 13;
                                • hospital and health facility buildings - 7 (of which 1 is destroyed).

                                  According to the administration of the Shevchenkivsky district of the Dnipro City Council, information regarding damaged and destroyed housing, as well as civilian and industrial infrastructure located on the territory of the Shevchenkivsky district of the city of Dnipro, totaling 234 buildings, has been entered into the Register of damaged and destroyed property, of which the following were damaged:

                                  • residential buildings - 179;
                                    • educational institution buildings - 16;
                                      • hospital and health facility buildings - 7.

                                        According to the Left Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council:

                                        Total number of damaged buildings 306; damaged residential buildings - 232; damaged educational institution buildings - 30; damaged hospital and health facility buildings - 4.

                                        According to the Central Administration of the Dnipro City Council:

                                        Total number of damaged buildings - 346, of which: residential - 265, educational institutions - 43, medical institutions - 5.

                                        According to the Department of Housing of the Dnipro City Council, facts of property damage and destruction have been recorded:

                                        according to the State Emergency Service, 489 residential buildings (47838 sq. m.) were damaged, 2 residential buildings (963.5 sq. m.) were destroyed.

                                        Primary repair and restoration work has been carried out on 487 buildings, including ongoing work on 9 buildings.

                                        In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attack15.07.25, 08:28 • 35221 view

                                        Anna Murashko

                                        Anna Murashko

