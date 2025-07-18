Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro

Since February 24, 2022, due to enemy attacks by the Russian Federation on Dnipro, 13 healthcare facilities have been damaged, and 2 facilities have been destroyed beyond repair. This was reported to UNN in response to a request from the Department of Local Self-Government, Internal and Information Policy of the Dnipro City Council.

According to the Department of Public Health of the Dnipro City Council, in the period from 24.02.2022, as a result of enemy attacks by the Russian Federation on the city of Dnipro, 13 healthcare facilities were damaged (the total number of damaged buildings is 32 units) and 2 healthcare facilities were destroyed beyond repair.

Facilities subordinated to the Department of Humanitarian Policy of the Dnipro City Council were also damaged, namely:

65 general secondary education institutions, 43 preschool education institutions;

3 vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions; · 1 inclusive resource center;

7 communal cultural institutions (14 buildings);

1 water sports complex.

According to the administration of the Novokodatsky district of the Dnipro City Council, the commission for surveying damaged buildings and structures (hereinafter - the Commission), unfinished construction objects as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, based on the compiled Acts, entered into the Register of damaged and destroyed property, information regarding damaged and destroyed housing, as well as civilian and industrial infrastructure located on the territory of the Novokodatsky district of the city of Dnipro, totaling 360 buildings, of which:

residential buildings - 312;

educational institution buildings - 27;

hospital and health facility buildings - 8;

administrative buildings - 13.

According to the administration of the Soborny district of the Dnipro City Council, the total number of damaged buildings is 314, of which:

residential - 260;

educational institutions - 27;

medical institutions - 4.

According to the administration of the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district of the Dnipro City Council, the Commission has compiled acts regarding damaged and destroyed real estate objects on the territory of the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district:

multi-story buildings - 27;

manor-type houses (private) - 106 (of which 5 are destroyed);

office / industrial buildings - 37;

educational institution buildings - 13;

hospital and health facility buildings - 7 (of which 1 is destroyed).

According to the administration of the Shevchenkivsky district of the Dnipro City Council, information regarding damaged and destroyed housing, as well as civilian and industrial infrastructure located on the territory of the Shevchenkivsky district of the city of Dnipro, totaling 234 buildings, has been entered into the Register of damaged and destroyed property, of which the following were damaged:

residential buildings - 179;

educational institution buildings - 16;

hospital and health facility buildings - 7.

According to the Left Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council:

Total number of damaged buildings 306; damaged residential buildings - 232; damaged educational institution buildings - 30; damaged hospital and health facility buildings - 4.

According to the Central Administration of the Dnipro City Council:

Total number of damaged buildings - 346, of which: residential - 265, educational institutions - 43, medical institutions - 5.

According to the Department of Housing of the Dnipro City Council, facts of property damage and destruction have been recorded:

according to the State Emergency Service, 489 residential buildings (47838 sq. m.) were damaged, 2 residential buildings (963.5 sq. m.) were destroyed.

Primary repair and restoration work has been carried out on 487 buildings, including ongoing work on 9 buildings.

