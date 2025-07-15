In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
16 enemy drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region. In Dnipro, a multi-story building, 6 private houses, and a gymnasium were damaged, with no casualties. Nikopol region was hit by FPV drones and artillery, with no casualties.
Dnipropetrovsk was subjected to an enemy drone attack at night, houses and a gymnasium were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In Dnipro, as a result of the UAV attack, a multi-story building, 6 private houses, and a gymnasium were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.
According to him, defenders in Dnipropetrovsk region destroyed a total of 16 enemy drones.
Nikopol region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, was under attack by FPV drones and artillery. The aggressor targeted the district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. There were no deaths or injuries.
