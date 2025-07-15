$41.780.04
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4588 views

16 enemy drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region. In Dnipro, a multi-story building, 6 private houses, and a gymnasium were damaged, with no casualties. Nikopol region was hit by FPV drones and artillery, with no casualties.

In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attack

Dnipropetrovsk was subjected to an enemy drone attack at night, houses and a gymnasium were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, as a result of the UAV attack, a multi-story building, 6 private houses, and a gymnasium were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, defenders in Dnipropetrovsk region destroyed a total of 16 enemy drones.

Nikopol region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, was under attack by FPV drones and artillery. The aggressor targeted the district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. There were no deaths or injuries.

No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"05.07.25, 12:13 • 1512 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
