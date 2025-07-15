In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attack

Dnipropetrovsk was subjected to an enemy drone attack at night, houses and a gymnasium were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, as a result of the UAV attack, a multi-story building, 6 private houses, and a gymnasium were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, defenders in Dnipropetrovsk region destroyed a total of 16 enemy drones.

Nikopol region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, was under attack by FPV drones and artillery. The aggressor targeted the district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. There were no deaths or injuries.

No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"