No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 65689 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 130441 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 68222 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 79946 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 108595 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 188729 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195716 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171504 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168382 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104278 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
46%
753mm
Popular news
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in KyivJuly 5, 01:51 AM • 8951 views
To Moldova for 13 thousand dollars: police in the capital detained an illegal "travel agent"July 5, 02:20 AM • 1778 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline05:41 AM • 4649 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteran06:29 AM • 3249 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known06:38 AM • 3289 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 65689 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 130441 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 90825 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 95608 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 201078 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 822 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 129911 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 160674 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 135372 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 136230 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for OSGT "Khortytsia", stated that fighting with Russian occupiers is taking place in Donetsk Oblast, not Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Russia attempted to spread disinformation about fighting in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Currently, there are no battles with Russian occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Battles are taking place in Donetsk Oblast. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, on Saturday during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

There are no battles with the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Battles are taking place in Donetsk Oblast, very close to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

- said Tregubov.

Details

He noted that Russia very much wanted to spread information that battles were already taking place in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Recall

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In Sumy region, the enemy uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this does not yield the results he would expect - SBGS05.07.25, 11:49 • 376 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9