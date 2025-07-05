No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"
Kyiv • UNN
Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for OSGT "Khortytsia", stated that fighting with Russian occupiers is taking place in Donetsk Oblast, not Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Russia attempted to spread disinformation about fighting in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Currently, there are no battles with Russian occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Battles are taking place in Donetsk Oblast. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, on Saturday during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
There are no battles with the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Battles are taking place in Donetsk Oblast, very close to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Details
He noted that Russia very much wanted to spread information that battles were already taking place in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Recall
Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
In Sumy region, the enemy uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this does not yield the results he would expect - SBGS05.07.25, 11:49 • 376 views