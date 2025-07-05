No fighting with the enemy is taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Currently, there are no battles with Russian occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Battles are taking place in Donetsk Oblast. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, on Saturday during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

There are no battles with the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Battles are taking place in Donetsk Oblast, very close to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. - said Tregubov.

Details

He noted that Russia very much wanted to spread information that battles were already taking place in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Recall

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In Sumy region, the enemy uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this does not yield the results he would expect - SBGS