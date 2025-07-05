In Sumy region, the enemy uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this does not yield the results he would expect - SBGS

The Russian army in Sumy region uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this tactic has not allowed the enemy to achieve the results it would expect recently - to penetrate as deeply as possible into the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

If we talk about the entire length of the border with Russia within Sumy region, and I can once again remind you that this is about 550 km, then only in such a small area, within the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, the enemy uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this tactic has not allowed the enemy to achieve the results it would expect recently - to penetrate as deeply as possible into the territory of our country, to seize the border areas of our state - Demchenko said.

Details

He noted that within Sumy region, the enemy is being subjected to fire damage, and in this direction, it is suffering heavy losses.

"Every day there are dozens killed, dozens wounded. This is only the result in the defense zones of the State Border Guard Service, which are also here together with the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Demchenko added.

Recall

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.