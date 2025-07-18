Dmytro Hurin, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, found himself embroiled in a scandal after stating that "veterans should not have any benefits." His post outraged military personnel, who publicly criticized the official. Read more about the situation in the UNN material.

Details

In a post on the social network X, Hurin expressed the opinion that there should be no benefits for veterans; instead, there should be social assistance, as in civilized countries.

Veterans should not have any "benefits." No free travel, zero customs clearance for cars, and other Soviet-era remnants. Veterans should have payments for a cumulative pension for the time spent in combat zones, compensation for mortgage interest, training programs, retraining, treatment, rehabilitation, prosthetics, and assistance in finding employment. In case of permanent loss of functionality — state-paid social support services that compensate for this loss. - Hurin wrote.

He noted that "social assistance should be received on an address basis by those who genuinely need it, while they need it, and not lifelong by people with 'combatant status' who spent two days in combat zones."

In conclusion, the MP added that social assistance is needed for a person to get back on their feet and stop needing it.

Such statements outraged users, including active military personnel and veterans.

Thus, the former commander of the AZOV regiment, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin "Mose" emphasized that there are many specialists in veteran affairs now, but they have no relation to the veterans themselves.

Discussing what veterans need is definitely not something LGBT activists with a Moscow background, who have never been close to the military, should do. - he wrote.

Zhorin noted that Hurin does not fully understand the situation in Ukraine.

And the fact that this not-so-smart man compares the service of a people's deputy with service in the army of a warring state indicates that he is not just out of touch with veteran policy - he doesn't understand what is happening in Ukraine at all. - "Mose" wrote.

Ukrainian veteran, public activist and lawyer, who lost both legs at the front and is now fighting for the rights of wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Oleh Symoroz also emphasized Hurin's "detachment from the realities of society."

The work of a judge, minister, or other high-ranking official cannot even be compared to what a real combatant has gone through. And now, if we compare social support, even a person with a group 1 disability due to the war receives less support than all these state officials. - Symoroz wrote under the deputy's post.

The official's statements about veterans also outraged the commander of the 24th assault battalion "Aidar" Stanislav Bunyatov. He even wished to meet with Hurin to discuss the benefits of the functional duties of military personnel and veterans.

It seems that our deputies were elected based on the principle of the lowest branch of degeneracy. - Bunyatov emphasized.

Hurin's reaction and apology

When a storm of hate fell upon the MP, he published a new post a few hours later - this time with an apology.