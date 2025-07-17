Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother

It is believed that Camilla, wife of King Charles III, made history as she became the first woman to receive the title of queen. Her image in the royal family was controversial, but over time circumstances changed. Today, the heirs to the British crown, Prince William and Kate Middleton, congratulated the stepmother of the Prince of Wales on the occasion of her 78th birthday.

Today, Prince Charles's wife turns 78.

From the third part of the (royal) wedding to a globally recognized queen;

from a detailed (and scandalous) transcript of the Tampa-Gate scandal to frequent praise in tabloids;

from Camilla Shand to Camilla Parker-Bowles and to Queen Camilla.

This is what Elle writes, recalling how the pages of life, status, and surrounding influence changed for Queen Camilla.

Today, the heir to the throne of Great Britain, Prince William of Wales, his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, used their social media accounts to congratulate William's stepmother on her birthday and wish her a happy return.

Over the years, William's understanding with his stepmother has grown stronger. Last year, they experienced similar personal difficulties: both spouses are undergoing cancer treatment. - notes Dailymail.

Rumor has it that Kate, a mother of three, also has a warm relationship with the Queen. They often have pleasant conversations during joint royal events.

In December, the couple even wore almost identical outfits when they arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church for the royal family's annual Christmas service in Sandringham.

Queen Camilla is one of the most controversial figures in Britain

Camilla Parker-Bowles, born on July 17, 1947, has been a symbol of scandal for years. She and Charles were an unofficial couple for 50 years. Camilla's relationship with Prince Charles became one of the reasons for the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana. The public reacted critically to these actions. The press did the same.

The media constantly attacked Camilla, using sexist and offensive terms - writes Plejada, citing the Daily Mail.

The official announcement of the relationship between Elizabeth II's direct heir and Camilla Parker-Bowles took place on the birthday of the former secretary for various firms in the West End (one of Camilla's first jobs) in 1997.

The heir to the throne, having finally formalized his divorce from Lady Di, threw a huge party at Highgrove on the occasion of his partner's 50th birthday - states the British press materials.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Charles's ascension to the throne, Camilla became one of the pillars of the British monarchy. Especially after reports of Charles's health problems in 2024, the Queen took on additional duties, gaining even more recognition among her subjects.

Detachment and a sense of humor allowed Camilla to survive years of media hype. Now she is perceived as a hardworking and dedicated member of the royal family.

Camilla in the review of one of the most famous British tabloids

Camilla, with a wide smile on her face, leaning on a fence, enjoys a warm summer day at home.

For her birthday portrait, Camilla chose light and fresh makeup: she applied a little blush, a light layer of mascara, and pink lip gloss.

She also kept her accessories to a minimum.

Camilla chose to wear several rings, including a five-carat engagement ring from King Charles, and a pair of gold earrings.

The release of her birthday portrait came after Camilla opened a new dog garden at the Battersea animal shelter in central London.

The latter is believed to have been originally created at this year's Chelsea Flower Show by TV presenter and gardening expert Monty Don.

