An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat

Amidst a ballistic threat, an explosion occurred in Poltava, reports UNN.

Details

A large-scale air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

Later, the Air Force reported a "high-speed target in the Kharkiv region heading towards Poltava region."

Local media and public pages in Poltava reported an explosion.

City and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosion.

