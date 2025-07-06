Attack on the TCC in Poltava on July 3: the death toll has increased

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the TCC in Poltava on July 3 has risen to three people. This was reported to an UNN journalist by Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Ground Forces Command.

There was a student, a demobilized man, and today it became known that a woman who sustained severe injuries during the drone attack on July 3 died in the hospital. - Sarantsev reported.

On July 3, Russian troops attacked Poltava in the morning, fires broke out as a result of the hit in the city's TCC and on the territory of a residential building near the regional TCC.

It was also reported that two people died.