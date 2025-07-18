$41.870.05
Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6472 views

A TCC serviceman is suspected of brutally beating a mobilized man who died on the way to Kyiv. The court qualifies the actions as abuse of power, which led to grave consequences, and kept the suspect in custody.

Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?

A TCC serviceman is suspected of brutally beating one of the mobilized, who was rejected by two training centers. According to the investigation, the beating lasted for several hours on the way to Kyiv and ended with the death of the mobilized man.

The court qualifies the actions as abuse of power, which led to grave consequences. On July 4, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv kept him in custody.

This is reported by UNN, citing data from the court register.

Court decision

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled to "keep in custody a serviceman of the guard platoon of the Capital TCC and SP Assembly Point, who is accused of exceeding official powers while performing tasks related to the delivery of mobilized personnel."

Details

According to the materials of the criminal proceedings, on May 7, 2025, a resident of the capital, who was on the TCC wanted list, was detained on the street for violating military registration. On the same day, he was sent to the military medical commission, which found him fit for service.

Later, the man ended up at the assembly point in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. On May 8, he was sent to a training center, but they refused to accept the mobilized man, citing identified medical problems - alcohol addiction, hip injury, and varicose veins. The man was returned to Kyiv.

The next day, May 9, the man was included in another group of mobilized personnel and sent to another training center near the city of Starychi in the Lviv region. However, this center also refused to process the man for the same medical reasons.

Because of this, the mobilized man, along with others who were not accepted, returned to the capital.

During the return trip, the bus made a stop near a store, where the mentioned mobilized man bought an alcoholic beverage (as indicated, with the permission of the TCC serviceman) and began to behave inappropriately:

  • spoke loudly;
    • argued;
      • interfered with others and ignored officers' orders.

        According to the investigation, after another refusal to follow the rules of staying on the bus, one of the TCC servicemen hit the man several times in the face.

        When he fell, he was shocked, and then his head was hit against the floor. The beating occurred several times on the way to Kyiv.

        When the bus arrived at the assembly point in the capital, the soldier was pulled out of the cabin and thrown to the ground. Medics who arrived after some time only confirmed his death.

        Forensic examination revealed numerous injuries:

        • rib fractures;
          • internal organ damage;
            • combined craniothoracic trauma, which caused death.

              As stated in the case, on May 11, "the TCC serviceman was notified of suspicion under part 5 of article 426-1 of the Criminal Code - abuse of military authority with the use of violence, which led to grave consequences during martial law."

              The sanction of the article provides for 8 to 12 years of imprisonment.

              The next day, the Pechersk court arrested the suspect for two months, designating the guardhouse as the place of detention.

              On July 2, the appellate court confirmed the legality of the decision, rejecting the defense's appeal.

              The lawyer and the accused asked to change the preventive measure to house arrest, citing the presence of a minor child, an elderly mother, and health condition.

              However, on July 4, the Pechersk court extended the term of detention until August 11.

              In Bukovyna, a wanted man fled from the TCC: servicemen punctured his tires17.07.25, 17:19 • 7170 views

              Alona Utkina

