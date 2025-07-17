In Bukovyna, a wanted man fled from the TCC: servicemen punctured his tires

In the Chernivtsi region, during a document check near the village of Dubivtsi, a conscript who was on the wanted list tried to escape from TCC representatives. One of the servicemen punctured the tires of the fugitive's car.

An official investigation is underway into this fact, UNN writes with reference to the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP.

On July 16, at about 8:15 a.m., near the settlement of Dubivtsi, law enforcement officers and servicemen of one of the district territorial recruitment centers and social support stopped citizen K.'s car during a check of military registration documents. During the check of these documents, it was found that the conscript was on the wanted list and refused to come to the TCC and SP to clarify military registration data. The man behaved aggressively and fled. - the message says.

The servicemen caught up with the violator and, to prevent him from escaping again, "one of the servicemen of the TCC and SP took preventive measures, namely, punctured the wheels of the vehicle."

Regarding this incident, the head of the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP has appointed an official investigation. Law enforcement agencies are conducting comprehensive investigative actions to clarify all circumstances. - added the TCC.

The Recruitment Center also added that the conscript eventually admitted his guilt, passed the military medical commission, and was called up for military service.

In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings