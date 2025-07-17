In Bukovyna, a wanted man fled from the TCC: servicemen punctured his tires

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 10997 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 10054 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 14906 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39334 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41064 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70843 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337288 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165089 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163813 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118235 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 10991 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22810 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32313 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244644 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337281 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10636 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102848 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200404 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217735 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155399 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

In Bukovyna, a wanted man fled from the TCC: servicemen punctured his tires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2906 views

In Chernivtsi Oblast, a conscript who was on the wanted list tried to escape from the TCC. Servicemen punctured the tires of his car, after which the man admitted guilt and was called up for service.

In Bukovyna, a wanted man fled from the TCC: servicemen punctured his tires

In the Chernivtsi region, during a document check near the village of Dubivtsi, a conscript who was on the wanted list tried to escape from TCC representatives. One of the servicemen punctured the tires of the fugitive's car.

An official investigation is underway into this fact, UNN writes with reference to the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP.

On July 16, at about 8:15 a.m., near the settlement of Dubivtsi, law enforcement officers and servicemen of one of the district territorial recruitment centers and social support stopped citizen K.'s car during a check of military registration documents. During the check of these documents, it was found that the conscript was on the wanted list and refused to come to the TCC and SP to clarify military registration data. The man behaved aggressively and fled.

- the message says.

The servicemen caught up with the violator and, to prevent him from escaping again, "one of the servicemen of the TCC and SP took preventive measures, namely, punctured the wheels of the vehicle."

Regarding this incident, the head of the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP has appointed an official investigation. Law enforcement agencies are conducting comprehensive investigative actions to clarify all circumstances.

- added the TCC.

The Recruitment Center also added that the conscript eventually admitted his guilt, passed the military medical commission, and was called up for military service.

In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings16.07.25, 12:44 • 79838 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9