In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings

In Mykolaiv, the circumstances of the alleged abuse of power by employees of the Korabelny Territorial Recruitment Center (RTCK) are being investigated. According to preliminary data, on July 14, during mobilization activities, a conscripted man who was on the wanted list was beaten by servicemen. A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding this fact. This was reported to UNN by the SBI.

SBI employees are establishing the circumstances of the possible unlawful use of force by employees of the Korabelny district territorial center for recruitment and social support of Mykolaiv region against a conscript. - reported the SBI.

As preliminarily known, "on July 14, 2025, during mobilization measures in Mykolaiv, RTCK employees may have exceeded their official powers and beaten a conscripted man who is on the wanted list."

"A criminal proceeding has already been initiated regarding this fact under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding military official's authority or official powers, which led to grave consequences)," the SBI noted and added that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Addition

In the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv, people in military uniform beat a young man - a video of the incident appeared on social networks. The footage shows several people in uniform holding a man near a high-rise building, pressing him to the ground.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on July 14 on Metalurhiv Street. The police informed UNN that the case has been transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation.