"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2832 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10330 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12747 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16155 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22363 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37609 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49388 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64715 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83628 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113523 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1706 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13368 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83628 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85435 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96653 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2920 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14092 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111099 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53473 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53182 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13737 views

Actress Natalie Portman recalled how she experienced sexual objectification in Hollywood as a child, when she was only 12 years old. She learned to protect herself from predators by demonstrating seriousness.

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman recalled how she experienced sexualization by the industry as a child, which she called a "long Lolita phase". This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details 

Natalie Portman told Jenny Ortega during a discussion for Interview magazine that she experienced a "long Lolita phase" as a child actress, referring to how the industry sexualized her at a young age. According to the media, she was only 12 years old when she starred in her breakthrough role in "Leon." The actress has long been outspoken about Hollywood's sexualization of child stars.

"There's a public understanding of me that's different from who I am," Portman said. "I've talked a little bit about it before - about how I was really sexualized as a child, which I think happens to a lot of young girls who appear on screen. I was very scared by that. Obviously, sexuality is a huge part of who you are as a child, but I wanted it to be inside me, not directed at me."

She also noted that the industry often imposes certain images on young actresses, and she herself went through several such "phases": from the image of Lolita to "a girl who helps a guy realize his emotional problems."

Hilary Swank complained about the patriarchy in Hollywood and recalled how men taught her to be a woman09.04.25, 17:39 • 50060 views

Last year, in an episode of the Smartless podcast, Portman revealed that at a young age, she learned to put on a cool facade on set to avoid sexualization by potential predators in the industry.

"Such a projection of seriousness protected me to some extent," she said. "It was almost a warning sign, like, "Oh, don't do anything bad to her." Not that anyone ever, you know, deserved or asked for it. But I felt like it was my unconscious way of doing it."

Portman added that her mother was always around and made sure no one approached her when she was working as a child. Then, "when I went to college, my dad said, "Okay, that was cute. It's time to move on. Let's find another job - a real job." She studied psychology at Harvard University, but never completely left her acting career.

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career15.04.25, 19:03 • 52886 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Harvard University
