Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

Lionsgate has started filming the thriller Day Drinker with Johnny Depp, who has returned to work in film after a long and high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Penelope Cruz and Madeline Kline will also star in the film.

"Day Drinker" tells the story of a bartender (Madeline Kline) on a private yacht who encounters a mysterious guest on board (Johnny Depp). They soon find themselves in a relationship with a criminal (Penelope Cruz).

The film, which will begin production in Spain, is produced by Basil Ivanik and Erica Lee, who also produce the "John Wick" franchise for Lionsgate, Adam Kolbrenner, producer of the films "Tomorrow War", "Free Guy" and "Prisoners" and Zach Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay.

I'm very excited to start production with Johnny, Madeline, Penelope and this incredible cast. We are in a great location with a fantastic team and an exciting, brutal story. It's going to be fun - said one of the executive producers of the film, Webb.

Amber Heard, whom Depp married in 2015, announced a year after the wedding that she had been subjected to domestic violence by the actor. Depp paid her $7 million in compensation, and the couple separated without a trial.

However, Heard later gave several high-profile interviews to the media about being beaten by her ex-husband. As a result, the Hollywood actor was forced to go to court again, this time with a defamation lawsuit that affected his life and career.

Due to the long and high-profile legal disputes, Johnny Depp put his acting work on hold. In 2020, Warner Bros. asked him to give up the role of wizard Gellert Grindelwald, whom he played in 2016 and 2018, in the new installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. And it was only in 2025 that Johnny Depp's return to Hollywood became known.

