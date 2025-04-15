Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16572 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71301 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:15 AM • 38847 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 44138 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51298 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92955 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84975 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35420 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 60559 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109402 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71301 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91307 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92955 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84975 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 184545 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53484 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29687 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30683 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31946 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34213 views
Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29438 views

Johnny Depp, after legal disputes with Amber Heard, will star in the thriller "Day Drinker" with Penelope Cruz and Madeline Kline. The film tells the story of a bartender and a mysterious guest on a yacht.

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

Lionsgate has started filming the thriller Day Drinker with Johnny Depp, who has returned to work in film after a long and high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Penelope Cruz and Madeline Kline will also star in the film.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

"Day Drinker" tells the story of a bartender (Madeline Kline) on a private yacht who encounters a mysterious guest on board (Johnny Depp). They soon find themselves in a relationship with a criminal (Penelope Cruz).

The film, which will begin production in Spain, is produced by Basil Ivanik and Erica Lee, who also produce the "John Wick" franchise for Lionsgate, Adam Kolbrenner, producer of the films "Tomorrow War", "Free Guy" and "Prisoners" and Zach Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay.

I'm very excited to start production with Johnny, Madeline, Penelope and this incredible cast. We are in a great location with a fantastic team and an exciting, brutal story. It's going to be fun

- said one of the executive producers of the film, Webb.

Recall

Amber Heard, whom Depp married in 2015, announced a year after the wedding that she had been subjected to domestic violence by the actor. Depp paid her $7 million in compensation, and the couple separated without a trial.

However, Heard later gave several high-profile interviews to the media about being beaten by her ex-husband. As a result, the Hollywood actor was forced to go to court again, this time with a defamation lawsuit that affected his life and career.

Due to the long and high-profile legal disputes, Johnny Depp put his acting work on hold. In 2020, Warner Bros. asked him to give up the role of wizard Gellert Grindelwald, whom he played in 2016 and 2018, in the new installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. And it was only in 2025 that Johnny Depp's return to Hollywood became known.

Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media18.02.25, 09:53 • 158466 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
