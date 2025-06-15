Macron demands the release of French hostages and calls on Iran for negotiations

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, June 14. The politician announced the talks on his X (Twitter) page, reports UNN.

Details

Emmanuel Macron said that his first message was a demand for the immediate release of French citizens Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held hostage by the Iranian regime in unacceptable conditions for more than three years.

Given the serious risk of destabilization for the entire region, I asked that our bases and citizens in Iran and the region not be targeted under any circumstances. I also called for maximum restraint to avoid escalation. - said the President of France.

He stressed that the Iranian nuclear issue is serious: it must be resolved through negotiations.

The French President invited the Iranian President to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible to reach an agreement, which, according to Macron, is the only possible way to defuse the situation.

"We are ready to contribute to this and make every effort to achieve this goal," Macron added.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Israeli Prime Minister addressed the people of Iran, stressing that Israel is not against them, but against the regime. He said that commanders and scientists were killed, a uranium facility and a missile arsenal were destroyed.

The Consul of Croatia and his wife were injured during Iran's missile attack on Tel Aviv