The Consul of Croatia and his wife were injured during Iran's missile attack on Tel Aviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

On the night of June 14, the Croatian Consul in Israel, Ivica Sertic, and his wife were slightly injured as a result of the missile attack on Tel Aviv. The couple was hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.

The Consul of Croatia and his wife were injured during Iran's missile attack on Tel Aviv

As a result of Iranian missile strikes on Tel Aviv on the night of June 14, the Croatian Consul in Israel, Ivica Sertic, and his wife sustained minor injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlic, on social network X, HRT.

I am shocked by the news that our consul and his wife were injured during an attack on Tel Aviv. The building in which they live was hit. I personally spoke with them, and fortunately, the injuries are minor and not life-threatening.

- the Croatian minister said in a statement.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia is in constant contact with the embassy in Israel and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its personnel.

The Croatian Ambassador to Israel, Vesela Mrdjen Kovac, said that the consul and his wife spent last night in the hospital, and in the morning they were taken away and placed in the apartment of one of the embassy staff.

She added that there are currently 27 Croatian citizens in Israel, but their evacuation is impossible due to shelling and partial closure of airspace.

Let us remind you

On the night of Saturday, June 14, Iran launched dozens of missiles at Israel, some of which were intercepted. 

The day before, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed the "red lines" by shelling civilians. According to him, Tehran will pay a very high price for the attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

