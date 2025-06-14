$41.490.02
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
07:49 PM • 5514 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
06:18 PM • 18116 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 57397 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 52777 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 51841 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 56731 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 71982 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78216 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96070 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 247505 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israeli strikes on Iran shake markets: travel company stocks fall, energy stocks soar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, tourism stocks fell while energy and defense stocks rose. The S&P 500 fell, and the price of oil rose the most since 2020.

Israeli strikes on Iran shake markets: travel company stocks fall, energy stocks soar

On June 13, after Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the US stock market reacted sharply: shares of tourism companies went into the red, while the energy and defense sectors soared amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to market experts, all tourism stocks with global coverage are reacting negatively to the escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Consumer sentiment and cross-border demand may be negatively affected by recent events in the Middle East and related negative headlines

– said Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst.

Investors generally abandoned risk due to a significant escalation of tensions in the region. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% on Friday morning, while safe-haven assets such as gold and US Treasury bonds rose. The price of oil rose the most since 2020, reaching an intraday high.

Concerns that a long-term conflict could lead to rising fuel prices and negatively impact traveler confidence have negatively impacted shares of companies linked to the leisure industry

- the article says.

Due to Trump's tariffs and statements, Canadian tourists are choosing the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico – Bloomberg05.06.25, 16:33 • 2778 views

It is noted that American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. are reducing the S&P index related to airline stocks, with United Airlines announcing on Friday that it is suspending flights between Newark and Tel Aviv. Friday's fall hit the index hard, which is on track for its worst weekly drop in two months.

"Geopolitical tensions are also affecting the shares of hotels, travel booking sites and cruises. Carnival Corp. shares fell 4.4% on Friday, while Expedia Group Inc. fell 2%. The S&P index, which tracks these industries, has been falling for five consecutive sessions, on track for its longest decline since the beginning of January," the publication writes.

Let us remind you

Global oil prices have jumped sharply amid fears of a larger war after Israel's attack on Iran. Brent crude rose to $78 a barrel in the morning of June 13, the biggest jump since 2022.

Israel's main airport is closed, airlines are canceling flights due to escalation in the region13.06.25, 14:42 • 2778 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Iran
Tel Aviv
